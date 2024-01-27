Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Parlay for NFL Championship Games
The NFL Championship games are here, and we are in for a fun Sunday! Check out the best anytime touchdown scorer parlay for the two games.
With only two games on Sunday to bet on, you may be looking for some extra bets to place. If you are, you've come to the right place. There is some good value in the touchdown scorer market this weekend, and I am going to list out three great options.
This parlay features three touchdown scorers, and the final odds come out to +511!
1. Travis Kelce (+120) at Baltimore Ravens
In total these playoffs, Kelce has 16 targets, 12 receptions, 146 yards, and two touchdowns. Mahomes has the most trust in his veteran tight end, and that is going to be evident in this game. Because of this, I expect Kelce to get close to 10 targets in this game, as well.
The Ravens have been able to play good defense all season. However, they have not played Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. He is a different beast when it comes to football in January, and he is going to find the receivers he trusts. Kelce is that receiver, and I would be surprised if he did not find the endzone.
Mahomes is not the only player on the Chiefs that performs in the playoffs. Kelce has had 145 catches for 1,694 yards and has scored 18 touchdowns in 20 games in the playoffs in his career. He comes to play in January, and I am fully expecting him to have a good game Sunday night.
2. Christian McCaffery (-370) vs. Detroit Lions
McCaffery is the best playmaker on the 49ers, and it will show in this game. In the Divisional Round, McCaffery rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He also had seven receptions for 30 yards. Deebo Samuel is dealing with a shoulder injury heading into the NFC Championship, and his game status is in question. McCaffery will carry a bulk of the offensive load.
The Lions have played well in the playoffs, but their defense has given up 833 total yards. That is 416.5 yards per game in the two games they have played. The 49ers are going to gain some yards, and McCaffery should be a big part of that. I am fully expecting him to find paydirt.
3. George Kittle (+105) vs. Detroit Lions
Kittle racked up seven targets, four receptions, 81 yards, and one touchdown in their win over the Green Bay Packers. As mentioned, Deebo Samuel is questionable for the game, so Kittle is going to be one of the main targets for Brock Purdy for this game.
The Lions have given up plenty of yards through the playoffs, but a majority have come through the air. This will work in Kittle's favor. Detroit is allowing over 330 yards per game through the air in the playoffs. As long as Purdy does his job, I expect Kittle to be a main target and find the endzone.
The Lions have allowed 940 total yards to tight ends in the regular season, and six touchdowns. Kittle was one of the best during the season, and he should be able to show that off in this game. Kittle scoring a touchdown is one of my favorite plays this week.
