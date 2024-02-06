Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Parlay for Super Bowl 58
The Super Bowl is finally here! Check out the anytime touchdown scorer parlay I will be rocking with during the big game.
Super Bowl 58 is shaping up to be a good one. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers each won their respective Conference Championship games, and will get a chance to play for the Lombardi Trophy.
This game will be a rematch of Super Bowl 54 when the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.
I am going to give three touchdown scorers for the game. Personally, I will be parlaying them, but to guess three in one game is very hard to do. Nonetheless, is my three-leg parlay coming out to total odds of +612!
Super Bowl Anytime Touchdown Scorer Parlay
1. Christian McCaffery (-240)
This pick seems obvious. Need to bet on a 49er to score a touchdown? Put money on McCaffery. McCaffery has 37 carries for 188 yards and four touchdowns in the playoffs heading into the Super Bowl. Along with that, he has amassed 17 targets. This has all been done in just two games played. He is going to be a focal point of this offense in the big game, and I would be shocked to see him not score.
2. Travis Kelce (+100)
This is another pick I love. Kelce has been playing extremely well heading into the playoffs. He has 23 receptions for 262 yards, and three touchdowns in the three games. Kelce has been the main target of Mahomes in the playoffs, and that will continue in this game.
The 49ers have allowed 52 total points in the playoffs this season. Along with that, San Francisco has allowed three touchdowns through the air. Patrick Mahomes is going to be active in the pass game, and I am willing to bet he throws two or three in this game. Kelce will be on the receiving end of one.
3. Rashee Rice (+140)
This third pick is a tough one. It was between Rice and Isiah Pacheco. However, Mahomes has spent a lot of time playing in the Super Bowl, and that is going to work to his advantage. He will be looking for his receivers, and Rice is his next best target. With Kelce getting a lot of defensive attention, Rice is going to be open a few times.
Rice has 25 targets, 20 receptions, and 223 yards in the playoffs this season. He has only scored one touchdown, but I am expecting Rice to record another 6-8 receptions in this game. With him being a threat down field, I can definitely see him finding the endzone.
