Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Parlay for Week 15 (Rachaad White Is Elite Target)
Week 15 has a solid slate of NFL games, and a lot of great matchups to look at. Here are some anytime touchdown scorer plays for the Week 15 Sunday games.
NFL Week 15 is upon us, and many teams are battling for a spot in the playoffs. There are also plenty of great matchups, making some of these anytime TD scorer props very enticing.
I am going to give my favorite three TD scorer picks for the Sunday games. Personally, I am going to parlay these just make the odds more fun, but feel free to take each as an individual bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any of these picks, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Parlay
1. Rachaad White (-105) at Green Bay Packers
Rachaad White has been very good in recent weeks. In the past three games, White has rushed for 286 yards on 60 carries. White has just one rushing touchdown in those three games, but he does have a receiving touchdown, as well.
He also has 67 total touches in the three games mentioned. White is going to get the ball in this game, and i fully expect him to get in the end zone.
The Packers do not have a good run defense. Green Bay allows 141.8 rush yards per game, which is the second-highest in the NFL. This rush defense has also allowed 12 rushing touchdowns this season.
I am fully expecting White to get 15-20 carries and find paydirt in this game.
2. Cooper Kupp (+120) vs. Washington Commanders
In the last three weeks, Matthew Stafford has thrown for 10 touchdowns, and he has thrown the ball 111 times. Who better to bet than his favorite receiver in Cooper Kupp?
In nine games this season, Kupp has amassed 69 targets (7.67 per game). He has caught just 41 of those targets, but nine have gone for more than 20 yards. Kupp will get his chances to score in this game.
What makes me really love this pick is the Washington defense. The Commanders allow the most pass yards per game this season at 266.0. Washington also gives up the most points per game in the NFL at 30.4.
To go along with that, the Commanders have allowed 30 receiving touchdowns this season. Stafford is going to have a big game, and he should be able to find Kupp for a touchdown.
3. Deebo Samuel (+100) at Arizona Cardinals
The easy choice for a touchdown scorer on the San Francisco 49ers is Christian McCaffery. However, his odds are not fun, and the 49ers have plenty of weapons on their team.
Samuel has nine total touchdowns this year (five rushing, four receiving). He is the Swiss army knife of the 49ers offense. In the past three weeks, Samuel has six touchdowns. With the 49ers playing extremely well on their five-game win streak, Samuel should continue his hot streak.
The Cardinals allow the third-most rushing yards, and 10th-most total yards in the NFL. Samuel did not have a good game against the Cardinals in their first matchup, but this game should be different. I expect him to continue to be a top producer on this 49ers offense.
As mentioned, I will be parlaying these picks for a pretty decent payout. Getting Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel at plus money was huge. Expect all these players to have big games on Sunday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.