Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Parlay for Week 18
Check out our anytime touchdown scorer parlay for Week 18!
The final week of the NFL season is here. There are players sitting out, but that opens some doors for others to score touchdowns.
Below I am going to give three touchdown scorers for Week 18 that I think will hit. I am going to parlay the three, but that does not mean you have to. All three picks will be for the Sunday games, as well.
The three plays come out to final odds of +850.
If you’re looking to bet on any of these picks, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best Anytime TD Parlay
1. Travis Etienne (-130) at Tennessee Titans
The Jaguars need a win if they want to stay in the playoffs, and keep the fourth seed. A loss could send them straight out. This means Jacksonville is going to hit the Titans with everything they got. I would not expect the team's gameplan to change.
Etienne has 11 touchdowns on the season. He is playing very well. The second-year running back is coming off a two touchdown game, and needs will be one of the main playmakers for the Jaguars on Sunday.
Jacksonville needs Etienne to have a big game, and I expect him to find the end zone at least once.
2. Justin Fields (+150) at Green Bay Packers
The Bears are playing well heading into this rivalry game. For Fields, it is his last chance to prove to Chicago he should be their starting quarterback moving forward. Along with that, Packers week always means more.
Fields has a rushing touchdown in three of the last four weeks. He has also been using his legs a lot more since his return from injury in November. He is going to have to use his legs in this one, especially with Darnell Mooney being out, and DJ Moore being banged up.
Fields getting in the end zone is a play I love this week.
3. Zamir White (+115) vs. Denver Broncos
First things first, Josh Jacobs has been ruled out this week with a quad injury. This means White is going to be the lead back for the final week. In the last three weeks as a starter, White has averaged 4.83 yards per carry. He has been running well, and I expect that to continue in this game.
The Broncos are the second worst rush defense in the NFL. They have allowed the second-most yards per game, the most yards per rush, and 14 total touchdowns. All the signs point towards White having a big game in this one.
With the amount of touches White is going to get on the ground, and through the air, White should score at least once in this game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.