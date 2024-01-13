Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Parlay for Wild Card Weekend
The NFL Playoffs are here, and I am giving you my best anytime touchdown parlay for Wild Card Weekend!
The regular season was full of ups and downs, and it was great to watch as a fan. Now the best part of the year is here: playoffs. With Wild Card weekend here, I am giving you my best anytime touchdown parlay for the six games being played.
This parlay will consist of three picks, and when parlayed, they come out to a final odds of +897!
Best Anytime TD Parlay for Wild Card Weekend
1. Jerome Ford (+105) at Houston Texans
The Browns have made the playoffs despite their injury problem. Joe Flacco stepped up, and Jerome Ford has really excelled. In the five games Flacco has played, Ford has scored three touchdowns. All three of those came in the last two games Flacco has played.
Running backs have scored 13 touchdowns against the Texans this season, which does not seem like a lot, but the 11 rushing touchdowns are bottom half of the league. Ford should be able to break one or two big runs off and find the endzone.
Ford has also been involved in the pass game, and I would not be surprised if the touchdown came via reception. With an experienced Flacco leading the charge, Ford should get a few chances to score.
2. James Cook (+155) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
This game is going to be plagued with bad weather. Snow, freezing temperatures, and high winds are going to force both teams to really use the run game, and limit deep passes. This is where James Cook comes in.
The Steelers are without their best defensive end in this game TJ Watt. That is going to open up a lot of avenues for Cook. To go along with that, the Steelers allow over 110 yards per game on the ground. Cook is going to be used a lot in this game, and I expect him to find the endzone.
3. David Montgomery (-110) vs. Los Angeles Rams
Montgomery had a great season. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games played. Montgomery is the main back and always finds a way to get in the endzone. Detroit needs to get their run game going if they want to win, so I expect Montgomery to play a big role.
Montgomery has scored a touchdown in seven of the last nine weeks, including the last three weeks. Montgomery has also scored in five of his six home games this season. He gets around 15 carries per game he plays, and makes the most out of them.
This one is going to be a great game, and I expect Montgomery to find the endzone for the Lions.
