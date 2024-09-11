Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks in Week 3 of College Football
By Cody Pestino
Week 3 of the college football season features a packed lineup of new conference showdowns and classic rivalry games. Many of these matchups favor the offenses, offering solid opportunities for anytime touchdown scorer props across the board.
Best College Football Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks
Alabama Running Back Jam Miller -130
Jam Miller has been one of the most efficient running backs in the country, averaging an impressive 9.7 yards per carry on 20 attempts so far in 2024. He stood out in Week 2, averaging 5.2 yards after contact and breaking off several runs of over 15 yards. Miller is emerging as the clear lead back for the Crimson Tide.
With Wisconsin's front seven struggling early in the season, Alabama’s rushing attack should capitalize, and you can expect Miller to score a touchdown in this one.
Oregon Wide Receiver Tez Johnson -140
The Oregon Ducks have had a sluggish start to the season despite significant offseason hype. The offense began to find its rhythm in Week 2, racking up over 352 yards of total offense. However, star wide receiver Tez Johnson, after a standout Week 1, was virtually absent in Week 2, managing just 3 catches for -1 yard.
A rivalry matchup against Oregon State presents a chance for the Ducks to build momentum. Johnson faces a favorable matchup, as the Beavers have struggled to defend slot receivers. Bettors should consider this a prime bounce-back opportunity for Johnson.
West Virginia Running Back CJ Donaldson Jr +130
The West Virginia Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Panthers face off in another chapter of the Backyard Brawl. With the total set at 60.5, sportsbooks are expecting a high-scoring affair. One of Pitt’s defensive weaknesses is stopping the run; last week, they allowed Cincinnati's Corey Kiner to rush for 149 yards.
While West Virginia’s backfield is split between CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White, Donaldson is expected to handle most of the goal-line carries. With plenty of scoring opportunities for the Mountaineers, Donaldson is poised to be the go-to guy.
