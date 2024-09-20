Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks in Week 4 of College Football
By Cody Pestino
As we enter Week 4 of the college football season, conference play is kicking off, bringing a slate of closely contested matchups. Expect plenty of excitement, and keep an eye on these four players to find the end zone.
Kansas Running Back Devin Neal -135
Kansas running back Devin Neal is off to a fantastic start in his senior season, recording three consecutive 100-yard games while averaging an impressive 7.4 yards per carry. Neal has been the focal point of the Jayhawks' offense, with his workload increasing each week.
With the total set at 56.5 points for this matchup, the bookmakers are expecting plenty of scoring. Kansas’ offensive line has a significant advantage over West Virginia’s defensive front, giving Neal a strong opportunity to find the end zone in this game.
Arkansas Wide Receiver Andrew Armstrong -105
Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong is off to an impressive start in the 2024 season. He has hauled in 18 catches on 26 targets for 301 yards, averaging nearly 16 yards per reception. Despite his high target share and efficient production, Armstrong has yet to find the end zone this season.
That could change in Week 3 as he faces a favorable matchup against the Auburn Tigers. Armstrong primarily lines up on the outside, where Auburn's secondary is most vulnerable, giving him plenty of opportunities to score. He’s due for a touchdown, and bettors can find him at appealing odds to finally reach pay dirt.
Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Eric Singleton Jr +155
Georgia Tech standout Eric Singleton Jr. is hitting his stride in 2024 after delivering strong performances in back-to-back weeks. Last week, Singleton Jr. recorded five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown, marking his best outing of the season.
As the Yellow Jackets' top playmaker, they’ll look to get him involved early and often to spark their offense. Singleton is primed for an advantageous matchup against a Louisville secondary that has been inconsistent to start the season.
Bettors can find excellent value with Singleton Jr. to score a touchdown at +155.
