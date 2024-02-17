Best Bets for NBA MVP at the All-Star Break (Should You Bet Luka Doncic?)
We are officially at the All-Star break in the NBA season, so let's take a look at some of the best bets for MVP.
The All-Star break is a time for players to get healthy, and have some fun doing it. It also gives teams a chance to regroup. There are a few players that have stood out among the rest as MVP candidates, though.
As a reminder, the NBA has a new rule stating players must play at least 65 total games on the season to be considered for any awards. Some like it, some hate it, but it just how things are now. With that said, players like Joel Embiid will not be eligible to win back-to-back MVP awards.
This post will highlight the three players I believe have the best chance to win the MVP as we head into the NBA All-Star Weekend.
First, the odds, and then lets stack up the contenders.
These odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, who is giving all new users that sign up through the link below and win their first bet of just $5, $150 in bonus bets!
2024 NBA MVP Odds
Nikola Jokic (-140)
Jokic is the favorite to win the award, and it's for good reason. He is averaging 26.1 points per game (14th in the NBA), 12.0 rebounds (4th), 8.9 assists (4th), and he has the second-most triple doubles in the league. Jokic has led the Nuggets to a 36-19 record heading in the break.
What makes Jokic really good is his all-around play. He is good at all parts of the game, and it shows. Jokic also shoots 57.7 percent from the floor on the season as a whole, which is incredibly impressive. Jokic has only missed two games this season, so he should easily get to the 65-game mark to be eligible for the award.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+210)
SGA came into his own during the 2022/23 season with the Thunder. He finished fifth in the MVP voting during last season. This year, SGA has taken his play to another level. He is 3rd in points per game, 20th in field goal percentage, 14th in assists, and he's the only player to have over 2.0 steals per game.
SGA is clearly an elite scorer, but he gets it done on both ends of the court. The problem with him is he does not have a lot of rebounds and assists to go along with his points - like some of the other candidates.
However, if SGA can continue scoring at the pace he is, he will get some first-place votes for MVP.
Luka Doncic (+1100)
Doncic is the wild card of these three players. He is second in the NBA in scoring, 20th in rebounds, third in assists, eighth in steals, eighth in double-doubles, and third in triple-doubles. Doncic does it all, and he makes it look easy.
However, Doncic needs to play in 18 of the last 27 games if he wants a chance to win the award.
Predictably, the Mavericks are much better with him on the floor. In eight games without him this season, Dallas is 3-5. Doncic is very deserving of this award, and he is who I would take a flier on heading into the home stretch of the regular season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.