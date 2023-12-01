Best Bets for NFL Week 13 (49ers Predicted to Take Down Eagles, AFC West Team to Trust)
Best NFL bets for Week 13 of the 2023 season!
The BetSided team is fresh off of a 1-1 performance in Week 12's NFL best bets, as the Jacksonville Jaguars covered against the Houston Texans, but the New England Patriots couldn't do the same against the New York Giants.
Over the last six weeks, we've gone 9-2-1 in these picks, and the team is looking for a perfect Week 13 showing with two spread picks.
For more Week 13 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
Peter Dewey is eyeing a road underdog in a crucial AFC clash while Iain MacMillan isn't buying the Philadelphia Eagles -- even at home.
NFL Week 13 Best Bets
Denver Broncos +3.5 vs. Houston Texans
The Denver Broncos have won five straight games, and now they have a chance to leap the Houston Texans in the AFC standings in their Week 13 matchup.
Houston is also playing well as of late, but the team blew a chance to take the lead in the AFC South in Week 12. Does that play a role for the team in Week 13?
I'm worried about Houston as a favorite here, as the team is 0-3 against the spread as a home favorite in the 2023 season.
Denver hasn't been great against the spread, but the team's defense is really turning things around, allowing 21 or fewer points in each game since Oct. 8.
I'l take a shot on Denver as more than a field goal underdog in Week 13. -- Peter Dewey
San Francisco 49ers -2.5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
I've been against the Philadelphia Eagles for weeks now.
They're a "good" but not "great" team and their Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills was proof of that. Now, they'll play a San Francisco 49ers team that won't make the same mistakes the Bills made.
San Francisco leads the NFL in EPA per Play while ranking fourth in opponent EPA per Play. The 49ers are the best team in the NFL and they'll prove it in this game against the Eagles. -- Iain MacMillan
