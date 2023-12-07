Daily Dunk: Best CBB Bets Today (Who Will Win Iowa vs. Iowa State Cy-Hawk Clash?)
Breaking down the best college basketball bets to wager on for Thursday night's action.
We have an extremely short college basketball slate with only a handful of games set to take place. Thankfully, we do have one must-watch game when Iowa State hosts Iowa in the Cy-Hawk game.
I've also managed to find two other bets I like for tonight's games, so let's jump into them.
Best NCAAB Bets Today
- UNC-Greensboro -6.5 (-104) vs. Eastern Kentucky
- Iowa State -6.5 (-115) vs. Iowa
- IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois UNDER 133.5 (-110)
Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC-Greensboro prediction
The number one thing to keep an eye on this game, which is going to be the key to victory for UNC-Greensboro, is going to be the 3-ball. The Spartans rank 59th in the country in 3-point shot rate with 43.1% of their shots coming from beyond the arc.
Now, they face one of the worst perimeter defenses in the country. Eastern Kentucky ranks 361st in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 43.7% from beyond the arc.
With UNC-Greensboro holding the stylistic advantage, I'll lay the 6.5 points with the Spartans.
Iowa vs. Iowa State prediction
Defense is going to be the difference maker in this Cy-Hawk game. Both teams shoot the ball well, they rank 54th and 74th in effective field goal percentage. Where the Cyclones are superior is on defense. They're one of the best defensive teams in the country, ranking fourth in defensive efficiency, while Iowa comes in at 199th.
Both teams keep their offenses to the interior, ranking inside the top 55 in two-point shot rate, but it's Iowa State who is much better at defending the two ball.
Teams are shooting just 40.5% down low against the Cyclones, the fifth best mark in the country. The Hawkeyes rank 225th in that stat, allowing teams to shoot 51.7% from down low against them.
I'll lay the points with Iowa State in this one.
IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois prediction
Let's close the night with this ugly matchup between IUPUI and Eastern Illinois. Let's just go ahead and take the UNDER in this one. IUPUI is averaging only 63.7 points per game and Eastern Illinois averages only 58.8. That's a combined points per game of 122.5, yet the total for tonight's game is set at 133.5.
These are some of the worst shooting teams in the country, ranking 294th and 353rd in effective field goal percentage.
Don't torture yourself by doing something silly like betting on either side or taking the OVER. It's going to be an ugly one, let's bet the UNDER.
