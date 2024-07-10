Betsided

Best CFL Week 6 Betting Trends

Saskatchewan enters Week 6 on a few different market runs.

By Thom Cunningham

Saskatchewan Rough Riders wide receiver Kian Baker (89) celebrates.
Saskatchewan Rough Riders wide receiver Kian Baker (89) celebrates. / Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
All of the home teams are favored for Week 6 games in the CFL, as Saskatchewan looks to improve its current ATS run when they head to British Columbia.

Check out the other CFL betting trends for Week 6 games that begin on Thursday, July 11, and ends on Sunday, July 14. 

CFL Week 6 Schedule

  • Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes (-6.5, 50.5) - 7:30 p.m., Thu.
  • Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-5, 47.5) - 8:30 p.m., Fri.
  • Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions (-7, 52) - 7 p.m., Sat.
  • Ottawa RedBlacks at Edmonton Elks (-4, 49) - 7 p.m., Sun.

Odds via Bet365.

Argonauts at Alouettes Betting Trends

  • Montreal has won six of nine home games when facing Toronto and is the favorite, given a 75.6% chance to win.
  • Montreal has covered the spread in 11 of 14 games and faces Toronto given a 53.5% chance to cover 6.5-points.
  • Montreal has gone Under in 13 of 18 home games when facing Toronto.

Stampeders at Blue Bombers Betting Trends

  • Calgary has lost eight of nine road games and is the underdog, given a 35.7% chance to beat Winnipeg.
  • Winnipeg has failed to cover the spread in four of five games when playing as the favorite. Winnipeg is the favorite against Calgary given a 52.4% chance to cover -5-points.
  • Calgary has gone Over in five of seven games.

Roughriders at Lions Betting Trends

  • BC has lost 10 of 14 games when facing Saskatchewan but is the favorite despite this, given a 78.3% chance to win.
  • Saskatchewan is on a 4-0 ATS run and faces BC given a 52.4% chance to cover +7-points.
  • Saskatchewan has gone Over in four straight games.

RedBlacks at Elks Betting Trends

  • Ottawa has lost 13 of 16 games and is the underdog, given a 36.4% chance to beat Edmonton.
  • Ottawa has failed to cover the spread in seven of eight road games. Ottawa faces Edmonton given a 52.4% chance to cover 4-points.
  • The Under has hit in 10 of 12 meetings.

