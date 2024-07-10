Best CFL Week 6 Betting Trends
Saskatchewan enters Week 6 on a few different market runs.
All of the home teams are favored for Week 6 games in the CFL, as Saskatchewan looks to improve its current ATS run when they head to British Columbia.
Check out the other CFL betting trends for Week 6 games that begin on Thursday, July 11, and ends on Sunday, July 14.
CFL Week 6 Schedule
- Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes (-6.5, 50.5) - 7:30 p.m., Thu.
- Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-5, 47.5) - 8:30 p.m., Fri.
- Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions (-7, 52) - 7 p.m., Sat.
- Ottawa RedBlacks at Edmonton Elks (-4, 49) - 7 p.m., Sun.
Argonauts at Alouettes Betting Trends
- Montreal has won six of nine home games when facing Toronto and is the favorite, given a 75.6% chance to win.
- Montreal has covered the spread in 11 of 14 games and faces Toronto given a 53.5% chance to cover 6.5-points.
- Montreal has gone Under in 13 of 18 home games when facing Toronto.
Stampeders at Blue Bombers Betting Trends
- Calgary has lost eight of nine road games and is the underdog, given a 35.7% chance to beat Winnipeg.
- Winnipeg has failed to cover the spread in four of five games when playing as the favorite. Winnipeg is the favorite against Calgary given a 52.4% chance to cover -5-points.
- Calgary has gone Over in five of seven games.
Roughriders at Lions Betting Trends
- BC has lost 10 of 14 games when facing Saskatchewan but is the favorite despite this, given a 78.3% chance to win.
- Saskatchewan is on a 4-0 ATS run and faces BC given a 52.4% chance to cover +7-points.
- Saskatchewan has gone Over in four straight games.
RedBlacks at Elks Betting Trends
- Ottawa has lost 13 of 16 games and is the underdog, given a 36.4% chance to beat Edmonton.
- Ottawa has failed to cover the spread in seven of eight road games. Ottawa faces Edmonton given a 52.4% chance to cover 4-points.
- The Under has hit in 10 of 12 meetings.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.