Best College Basketball Bets Today (The Anteaters are Back)
BetSided's Iain MacMillan breaks down his favorite bets in college basketball on Nov. 7.
The 2023 college basketball season is underway and after going 2-1 with my picks last night, we're looking to keep the momentum going on Tuesday.
There aren't quite as many games to choose from tonight, but the good news is my favorite team in the country, the UC Irvine Anteaters, are back in action. How exciting!
If you want to tail my picks for tonight, I'd recommend doing so at FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who use the link below to sign up for an account will receive $150 in bonus and three months of NBA League Pass when they place their first $5 wager.
College Basketball Picks Today
- Creighton -35.5 vs. Florida A&M
- Baylor -104 vs. Auburn
- UC Irvine -3.5 vs. San Jose State
Creighton -35.5 vs. Florida A&M
This may be a wildly high spread to bet on for a college basketball game, but keep in mind that Florida A&M was one of the worst teams in the country last year. There were 363 division one teams last season and Florida A&M finished 353rd in effective field goal percentage and dead last in points per game.
Now, it has to open its season on the road against an extremely good Creighton team that has a lot of hype behind it heading into this season. This game is going to be ugly. Bluejays win in a blowout.
Baylor -104 vs. Auburn
Only one starter from last year's edition of the Baylor Bears is returning this season, but that shouldn't sway you away from betting on them. The Bears added some great new pieces including Ja'Kobe Walter, Miro Little, Yves Missi, RayJ Dennis, and Jayden Nunn. They may be young, but there is a ton of talent on this roster heading into the 2023-24 season.
Auburn has some injury questions heading into the game with both Johni Broome and Aden Holloway listed as questionable. Even if they do play, you have to question how well they'll perform with nagging injuries on opening night.
With two teams expected to be very similar from a talent level, I'll back the squad that's a bit more healthy tonight.
UC Irvine -3.5 vs. San Jose State
This game was set as a pick'em this morning, but it quickly shifted in UC Irvine's favor. People forget how feisty this UC Irvine team is, taking down the likes of Oregon last year. Historically, the Anteaters would dominate down low but never found strong play on the perimeter. That changed last year, as they ranked 30th in three point field goal percentage.
That's going to make them a dangerous squad, especially against a San Jose State squad that ranked 201st in defensive efficiency last season.
I'll back UC Irvine to win and cover as short favorites.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!