Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Baylor vs. TCU, Drexel vs. Delaware Betting Guide)
College basketball betting preview, predictions and best bets for Monday, Feb. 26 action, including Baylor vs. TCU and Drexel vs. Delaware.
As is custom in college basketball, Monday is a condensed slate in the college hoops ranks, but that's not keeping us from firing wagers on both the mid-major and high-major games on the card.
The biggest game of note is Baylor traveling to TCU, which we have a best bet on below, but there's an intriguing game brewing in the CAA between Delaware and Drexel, which team can shake off its prior game, a loss against fellow conference contenders?
Here's our two best bets for Monday:
New FanDuel Sportsbook users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you win your first bet of just $5! Sign up below to get started.
Best College Basketball Bets Today
- Drexel vs. Delaware (-2)
- Baylor vs. TCU (-2.)
Drexel vs. Delaware Prediction and Pick
Since starting 7-0 in CAA play, Drexel has been abysmal on the road against conference foes. The Dragons have lost their last five away games outright and are a CAA-worst 4-11 ATS on the road. They’ll face a Delaware team that is just 4-6 ATS at home but has won two of its last three games.
In the previous matchup between these two teams - an 86-67 Drexel home victory on Jan. 20 - the Dragons shot an absurd 60% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc (10-of-20). Don’t expect those numbers to repeat themselves as Drexel is No. 201 in KenPom in 3-point shooting and No. 203 in effective field goal percentage.
Speaking of positive regression, Delaware is due for some after Charleston shot 51.4% from the field in its win over the Blue Hens on Thursday. Giving up 90-plus points at home is uncharacteristic for a top-5 scoring defense in the CAA and Drexel’s offense hasn’t traveled well, scoring 67 points or less in four of its last five away games.
Like its defense, Delaware’s offense is No. 97 in KenPom in effective field goal percentage and ranks No. 68 in 2-point shooting. Delaware rarely hurts themselves with turnovers (No. 86) and Drexel doesn’t force them to begin with (No. 353 in turnover percentage). Delaware controls the ball and takes advantage of quality looks Monday night as Drexel’s road woes continue. Back the Blue Hens. -- Shelby Dermer
PICK: Delaware -2
Baylor vs. TCU Prediction and Pick
Baylor has had some serious struggles on the road all year, ranking 349th in Haslametrics away rating this season. Factor in that TCU ranks 52nd in its home rating, and I believe the home favorite can take care of business on Monday night.
The Horned Frogs offense thrives in transition and at getting to the rim. TCU is 14th in points per possession in transition according to ShotQuality on the highest frequency in the nation (17%). Baylor has struggled in that regard all season, 304th in points allowed in transition this season and is middle of the road at defending the rim, even with the emergence of freshman big man Yves Misi.
Baylor has shot makers all over, the team is shooting 40% from beyond the arc on the year, but that number has a lot of noise around it. On the road, the team is shooting 31% from distance (221st in the country). Further, ShotQuality believes that Baylor is due to a five percent drop in three-point percentage.
While TCU shocked Baylor to take the first game, I believe there are enough matchup edges for the Horned Frogs to win and cover on Monday night. -- Reed Wallach
PICK: TCU -2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!