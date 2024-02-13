Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Can Butler Hang with Marquette?)
College basketball best bets, predictions and preview for the Tuesday, Feb. 13 slate, including bets on Marquette vs. Butler and Iowa State vs. Cincinnati.
By Reed Wallach
After a quiet Monday of college basketball, we are back with a full serving of hoops on Tuesday.
There's plenty of action across the board, but there are two underdogs catching my eye in a Big East showdown between Marquette and Butler as well as Iowa State taking its talents on the road to face Cincinnati.
Keep reading for two of my favorite bets on the Tuesday night slate!
College Basketball Season Long Record: 101-75-5 (+20.57U)
Best College Basketball Bets for Tuesday, February 13th
- Marquette vs. Butler (+3.5)
- Iowa State (+1.5) vs. Cincinnati
Marquette vs. Butler Prediction and Pick
The first meeting between these two was a bottom of sorts for Marquette, who squandered a halftime lead to lose on its home floor after making only five of 31 3-point attempts.
While many will rush to back Marquette in a revenge spot, I do believe there's some credence to taking the points with the home underdog, who have shown an ability to limit mistakes and shoot from the perimeter.
Butler has the lowest turnover percentage in Big East play while Marquette has the most turnover-centric defense in the conference. Further, the Golden Eagles play a compact defense that forces teams to shoot from the perimeter, which is fine with Butler, who is shooting 36% from deep in Big East games.
Yes, Marquette can score at a high level, but the team has rattled off seven straight wins and four straight covers, including a late flurry to cover a big number at home against St. John's. It feels like this is the time to sell on the Golden Eagles, who have a matchup with UConn on deck in a massive game.
I'll take the points with Butler at over a bucket.
PICK: Butler +3.5
Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Prediction and Pick
Cincinnati fell short against Houston over the weekend at home as a five-point underdog, but oddsmakers are expecting the Bearcats to get back on track as small home favorites against a surging Iowa State team that has a lot of similiarities to Houston.
The Cyclones rank second in the country in turnover percentage (Houston is fourth), which can lead to trouble against Cincinnati, who is 11th in Big 12 turnover percentage. While the Bearcats can generate second chances at a high clip, the team is tops in conference offensive rebounding percentage, the team is going to struggle to score from the perimeter.
Iowa State plays the most compact defense in the country, ranking No. 1 in average shot proximity and allowing a 44% three-point rate. This is impactful against Cincinnati, who is shooting 29% from beyond the arc in Big 12 play.
On the other side, Cincinnati's defense is elite around the rim with the likes of Viktor Lahkin and Aziz Bandaogo down low, but Iowa State's offense is far more complete, 61st in effective field goal percentage.
We have seen Iowa State travel well this season, winning at Texas and TCU (while short handed), and I'll grab this emerging National Championship contender as an underdog.
PICK: Iowa State +1.5
