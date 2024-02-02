Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Creighton Will Dominate Butler)
Breaking down the three best bets to place for Friday night's college basketball action including the Big East showdown between Creighton and Butler.
Today's slate of college basketball is the perfect example of what Friday night college hoops is all about, There is a ton of action in the MAAC and the Ivy League, but there are also two power conference matchups that are going to be fun to watch as well.
My three bets reflect exactly that. I have one bet in the MAAC, one in the Ivy League, and then one for the marquee showdown in the Big East between Butler and Creighton.
Best College Basketball Bets Today
- Manhattan +7 vs. Quinnipiac
- Princeton +3 vs. Yale
- Creighton -10.5 vs. Butler
Quinnipiac vs. Manhattan prediction
While I think Quinnipiac is the better team and should get the win here, I'm going to take the points with Manhattan at home. The main reason I'm doing so is it's promising to see that the Jaspers finally let Daniel Rouzan cook in their last game, and he proved why their offense should revolve around him. Hr was 52.2% from the field, scoring 26 points and racking up 13 rebounds.
Rouzan is clearly their best player and if they stick to the strategy of letting their offense go through him, the Jaspers are going to have a lot more success in the final stretch of the season.
Quinnipiac is a solid team all around, but the Bobcats' record can be a little bit deceiving. Their shooting numbers have to be a bit of a concern, ranking just 224th in effective field goal percentage. Their eFG% also drops 4.2% when playing on the road.
I'll take the points with the Jaspers in this one.
Princeton vs. Yale prediction
Princeton is coming off a rare blowout loss, losing 83-68 to Brown, but I think the Tigers are going to bounce back in a big way against Yale today. Princeton is one of the best shooting teams in the county, ranking 28th in effective field goal percentage. The Tigers' eFG% even increases 55.4% when playing on the road so don't be deterred by the fact they're playing away from home tonight.
Yale is going to have issues defending the perimeter tonight. 48.6% of Princeton's shots come from beyond the arc, the eighth highest rate in the country. Tonight, the Tigers take on a Bulldogs team that ranks 230th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 34.5% from beyond the arc.
Look for Princeton to not only cover, but potentially win outright as an underdog tonight.
Butler vs. Creighton prediction
Creighton is the No. 13 ranked team in the country, but don't get it twisted, the Bluejays are as good as any team in college basketball and I have a feeling they're going to make a statement against Butler tonight.
Creighton is ninth in effective field goal percentage and fifth in opponent effective field goal percentage.
If you're going to lay points on Creighton, I recommend doing it when the Bluejays play at home, like tonight. Their Floor%, which measures the percentage of their possessions that result in at least one point being scored, goes up 8.2% when playing on their home court.
Strap in for a fun one in the Big East tonight. I'll back Creighton as a double-digit favorite.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
