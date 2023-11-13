Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Expect Plenty of Points in Michigan vs. St. John's)
Breaking down the best bets in college basketball on Monday!
The second week of the college basketball season is set to start tonight so let's get some bets in.
I finished the first week at 11-9 for +1.05 units so let's see if we can build on that start this week.
Best NCAAB picks today
- Michigan vs. St. John's OVER 155.5 (-110)
- Oral Roberts +6.5 (-115) vs. Missouri State
- Cal Bakersfield +12.5 (-110) vs. California
Michigan vs. St. John's OVER 155.5 (-110)
If the first week of action is any indication, this one's going to be a high-scoring affair. Michigan scored 95.5 points through its first two games and St. John's put up 90 in its first game against Stony Brook.
It's just sharp-shooting that has led to a hot offensive start for both teams. The Wolverines have put up an average of 66.5 field goal attempts through their first two games and the Red Storm put up 66 field goal attempts in their first game. That shows us both these teams play at a blistering pace.
Let's root for points in this interconference showdown at Madison Square Garden.
Oral Roberts +6.5 (-115) vs. Missouri State
Oral Roberts was one of the best shooting teams in the country last season, ranking ninth in effective field goal percentage. The Golden Eagles are missing their top scorer from a year ago, Max Abmas, but they still have plenty of talent on their roster.
Meanwhile, Missouri State ranked 202nd in effective field goal percentage last year and it also had a bad offensive performance in its season-opener this year against West Virginia. If Oral Roberts can put up offensive numbers even remotely close to last year's, the Golden Eagles will be able to hang with the Bears.
I'll take the points.
Cal Bakersfield +12.5 (-110) vs. California
California was one of the worst power conference teams last season, finishing with a 3-29 record. I see no reason why this season will be much different. The Golden Bears barely snuck by St. Thomas-Minnesota by a final score of 71-66 and then followed it up with an 87-79 loss to Pacific.
Cal State Bakersfield isn't exactly a world beater either, but I just can't get to this Cal team being a 12.5-point favorite against almost any team in this country. We're going to fade the Golden Bears tonight.
