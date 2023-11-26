Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Iowa State will best Texas A&M)
Breaking down the best bets in college basketball on Sunday.
Just because it's NFL Sunday, doesn't mean we should forget about other sports, including college basketball.
We have a great slate of games to watch and bet on throughout today, so as always, I'm going to break down my three best bets for Sunday's slate, including my play for an intriguing showdown between No. 12 Texas A&M and Iowa State.
NCAAB Picks Today
- Nebraska -18.5 vs. Cal State Fullerton
- Pacific -20.5 vs. Mississippi Valley State
- Iowa State +100 vs. Texas A&M
Nebraska vs. Cal State Fullerton prediction
People need to wake up to the idea that Nebraska may actually be a pretty good basketball team this year. They're 6-0 on the year and sport the 13th best average scoring margin at +20.8, which gives me confidence in them rolling Cal State Fullerton today.
The Titans haven't had nearly as good of a start to their season and head into today's game ranking 323rd in effective field goal percentage and 276th in defensive efficiency. They've suffered ugly losses already this season, like an 83-57 loss to San Diego State and a 72-44 loss to UCF. Cal State Fullerton is overmatched in this game and it's going to show in the final score.
Give me the Cornhuskers to win and cover this afternoon.
Pacific vs. Mississippi Valley State prediction
There is a very good argument to be made that Mississippi Valley State is the worst Division 1 College Basketball team in the country. There are 362 Division 1 teams in this squad ranks 362nd in effective field goal percentage and 361st in defensive efficiency. They're also dead last in average scoring margin, losing by an average of 38.5 points per game. It's truly hard to be this bad.
I know that Pacific isn't exactly a tournament contender, but I'm shocked that the spread is only 20.5. I don't care who the Delta Devils play, I will take their opponent in a game with a spread of 20.5 every single time. Pacific is 210th in effective field goal percentage and 170th in defensive efficiency. That's good enough for me!
Iowa State vs. Texas A&M prediction
Texas A&M may be 5-1 and the No. 15 ranked team in the country, but the numbers are telling me Iowa State is the better basketball team so far this season. To be fair, the Cyclones have had the easier schedule so far, but some of their metrics are still extremely impressive. For example, they currently ranked second in the country in defensive efficiency behind only Houston.
A big reason for that is they're forcing their opponents to turn the ball over on 27.5% of their possessions, the best mark in college basketball. If they can keep that up against Texas A&M, the Aggies will be in danger of dropping their second straight game.
Iowa State's shooting numbers have also looked better than Texas A&M's, ranking 52nd in the country in effective field goal percentage compared to 193rd by the Aggies.
I'll take Iowa State to win outright in what should be one of the more intriguing matchups today.
