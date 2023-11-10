Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Iowa Will Cruise vs. Alabama State)
BetSided's Iain MacMillan breaks down his favorite bets in college basketball on Friday, Nov. 10.
Another night of action in the books, another 2-1 record. Somehow, I've managed to go 2-1 each of the first four nights of the college basketball season which brings my season-to-date record to 8-4.
We're back at it again tonight with three bets locked in for Friday night action.
Best NCAAB picks today
- Kennesaw State +11.5 vs. Florida State
- West Virginia -14 vs. Monmouth
- Iowa -29.5 vs. Alabama State
Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Prediction
This may not seem like a lot of points in a game between a power conference squad and a team from the ASUN, but this Florida State team had a ton of issues last season and I don't think it did enough in the offseason to address those gaps. For example, the Seminoles were 240th in effective field goal percentage and 324th in defensive efficiency.
To make matters worse, Jaylan Gainey is still out with a knee injury until early December and Cam'Rom Fletcher is questionable for tonight's game.
I'm going to fade them against an underrated Kennesaw State team with an extremely talented Demond Robinson leading the charge.
West Virginia vs. Monmouth Prediction
We're going to stick my strategy of fading bad teams from last season. Teams who oddsmakers and bettors have largely forgiven over the offseason, but are once again in for another rough campaign. Monmouth fits that bill tonight.
The Hawks were one of the worst shooting teams in college basketball last season, ranking 360th out of 363 division one teams in effective field goal percentage. They weren't much better defensively, ranking 308th in defensive efficiency. If they have one saving grace, it's Xander Rice who they brought in from Bucknell, but I don't think that'll be enough against this West Virginia team.
Iowa vs. Alabama State Prediction
Not a single team was worse at shooting the basketball last season than Alabama State, ranking dead last in the country in effective field goal percentage. In fact, they were last by a mile with an effective field goal percentage of 42.1%, which was 1.3% worse than the next worst team. That says a lot.
Iowa is coming off a 110-68 demolition of North Dakota and now it gets to face an even easier opponent in Alabama State. It's going to be a blowout tonight as the Hornets will have no answer for the Hawkeyes offense.
