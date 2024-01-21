Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (It's Time to Respect Tulane)
Breaking down the best bets to place in college basketball on Sunday.
As we approach the final stretch of January and the end of football season, it's time for us to lock in on college basketball.
If you haven't started betting on college basketball this season, now is the time to do it. Sunday's slate may not be a big one, but there are a handful of entertaining and intriguing matches for us to wager on.
I have three bets locked in for the Sunday slate, so let's dive into them.
Best College Basketball bets today
- Illinois -12 vs. Rutgers
- Tulane +3.5 vs. Memphis
- Indiana State -5.5 vs. Murray State
Illinois vs. Rutgers prediction
Rutgers offense is atrocious this season, entering the game ranking 350th out of 362 teams in effective field goal percentage. Now, they have to hit the road to take on an Illinois team that has been shooting the lights out, ranking 62nd in that stat.
The advantage Rutgers has over the majority of its opponents it how good it plays defensively, ranking seventh in the country in defensive efficiency. The Scarlet Knights' only have a tiny edge in that area against a Fighting Illini team that's 25th in that metric.
It's also worth noting that Rutgers' defense seemingly doesn't travel. Its opponent's effective field goal percentage raises from 42.6% at home up to 49.6% on the road.
I'll back Illinois to win big on Sunday afternoon.
Memphis vs. Tulane prediction
It's time for us as college basketball fans to start to respect Tulane. The Green Wave enters today's games as one of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking 15th in effective field goal percentage. They've been a great shooting team at home as well, with an effective field goal percentage of 61.4% on their home court.
There is one major glaring weak spot for Tulane; it's offensive rebounding. The Green Wave are the second worst team in that area in the country, but now they face a Memphis team that's 305th in defensive rebounding, so things could even out in this matchup.
I'll take the Green Wave getting points at home against the No. 10 ranked Memphis Tigers.
Indiana State vs. Murray State prediction
Indiana State remains the best shooting team in college basketball. Ahead of today's action, the Sycamores rank first in effective field goal percentage at 61.4%, which is 2.9% better than the next best team. Don't be concerned with them being on the road today either, as they still sport an extremely strong 60.7% mark in that stat when away from their home court this season.
They should have no problem shooting the lights out today either, facing a Murray State squad that's 299th in opponent effective field goal percentage.
I'll lay the points with the Sycamores in this late-afternoon showdown.
