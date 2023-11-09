Best College Basketball Bets Today (Nebraska Will Roll Over Florida A&M)
Breaking down the best college basketball bets for Thursday, Nov. 9.
If nothing else, I'm consistent, going 2-1 each of the first three nights of the college basketball season, sitting at 6-3 overall heading into Thursday's slate.
There are fewer games to choose from tonight, but I still found three plays that I like.
Best NCAAB picks today
- USF -18.5 vs. South Carolina State
- Fairfield vs. Rhode Island UNDER 141.5
- Nebraska -25.5 vs. Florida A&M
USF -18.5 vs. South Carolina State
I'm continuing my early season strategy of simply betting against horrible teams from last season. South Carolina absolutely fits that bill, ranking 327th in effective field goal percentage and 356th in defensive efficiency. They also barely scrapped by Division 2 Voorhees by a final score of 65-57 in their opening game.
USF should roll.
Fairfield vs. Rhode Island UNDER 141.5
I have no idea why the total in this game is as high as it is. These two teams had some of the worst offenses in the country last season, ranking 337th and 357th in effective field goal percentage while also ranking 128th and 135th in defensive efficiency.
Unless they both went and found some big time shooters this offseason (spoiler alert: they didn't), then this total is why too high. I'll take the UNDER.
Nebraska -25.5 vs. Florida A&M
Just the other night we had the most sweat-free win you'll ever have betting on a 35.5-point favorite when we took Creighton to beat up on this Florida A&M team, and now we have another chance to do it again tonight.
They lost by an embarrassing 51 points to Creighton and I don't see why the team who averaged the fewest points per game last season can put up any resemblance of a fight against any power conference team, including Nebraska.
