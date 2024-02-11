Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today for Sunday, Feb. 11 (One Spread, Two Totals)
Breaking down the best bets to place for Sunday's college basketball slate including Penn State vs. Northwestern in Big Ten action.
The Super Bowl doesn't kickoff until 6:30 p.m. EST tonight, so what are we going to do up until then, nothing?! Absolutely not. We're going to bet on some college basketball and try to boost our bank roll before the big game starts.
That's where I come in. I'm going to break down my three best college basketball bets for us to wager on this afternoon.
College Basketball Best Bets
- Wichita State +7.5 vs. FAU
- Penn State vs. Northwestern OVER 144.5
- North Texas vs. SMU UNDER 127.5
FAU vs. Wichita State prediction
FAU has been a terrible bet against the spread of late, going 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games including 1-6 ATS in its last seven road games and I'm going to bet on that trend to continue today.
Wichita State doesn't have much to offer offensively, but the Shockers' defense is good enough to keep this game in check. They rank 77th in the country in opponent effective field goal percentage, which ranks above FAU who comes in at 117th in that stat.
It's also worth noting how much worse the Owls have been on the road this season. Their metrics take a big hit when looking at road/away splits and their average scoring margin drops from +18.1 at home to +5.8 on the road, for a difference of 12.3 points.
I'll take the points with the Shockers as home underdogs.
Penn State vs. Northwestern prediction
I expect a high-scoring affair in this Big Ten showdown. Both teams thrive offensively but have had issues on the defensive side of the floor. For example, Northwestern ranks 34th in effective field goal percentage and 56th in Floor%, which measures the percentage of a team's possessions that result in at least one point being scored.
Defensively, these two teams rank 200th and 202nd in opponent Floor%, allowing their opponents to score on the majority of their possessions.
It's also worth noting that Penn State ranks inside the top 100 in possessions per game, so their pace should lead to more opportunities for both teams. Let's sit back and root for points in this one.
North Texas vs. SMU prediction
I made this same bet the last time SMU played against North Texas, but it ended up losing with 134 total points being scored in the game. Even though it lost, I felt it was a good enough bet that I'm willing to run it back in today's rematch.
In that game, both teams shot much better than I expected considering how good they are defensively. Entering today's game, SMU ranks seventh and North Texas ranks 25th in defensive efficiency along with ninth and 49th in opponent Floor%.
In the first game, North Texas shot 43.5% from beyond the arc. Considering SMU ranks sixth in the country in opponent 3-point FG%, allowing teams to shoot just 28.5% from three, I don't expect a repeat performance from the Mean Green.
I'll take the UNDER once again in this AAC showdown.
