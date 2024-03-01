Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Utah State Will Handle Air Force)
Breaking down the three best bets to place for Friday night's college basketball action including the Mountain West showdown between Utah State and Air Force.
Welcome to March! With the calendar turning, it's time to lock in on college basketball. We're just three weeks away from the NCAA Tournament which means we're in the final stretch of the regular season as teams jockey for position ahead of conference tournaments.
Friday night boasts plenty of action in mid-major conference across the tournament so as a warm up for Saturday's loaded slate, we're going to bet on three games tonight. Let's get hot to carry some momentum into the weekend.
If you want to bet on today's college basketball action, click the link below to sign up for an account at Caesars Sportsbook. If you do so, Caesars will cover your first bet for you up to $1,000!
College basketball best bets today
- Ohio -7.5 vs. Bowling Green
- Stetson vs. North Florida OVER 148.5
- Utah State -15.5 vs. Air Force
Ohio vs. Bowling Green prediction
Tonight's MAC showdown is a big one and I think the edge is given to the Ohio Bobcats. They enter the game ranking 69th in effective field goal percentage while Bowling Green comes in at 275th.
It's not just the fact Ohio is the better shooting team and playing on its home court, but styles make fights and the Bobcats have a huge stylistic advantage. They're primarily a three-point shooting team, ranking 87th in three-point shot rate, and now they have a Bowling Green squad that's 344th in opponent three-point shooting percentage, allowing teams to shoot 37.1% from beyond the arc.
I think Ohio handles Bowling Green in this one and gets the win and cover.
Stetson vs. North Florida prediction
I think we're in for an offensive shootout in this one. Neither team plays at a fast pace, but they both rain 3-balls and neither can defend the perimeter. No team shoots the 3-ball more than North Florida. The Ospreys lead the country in 3-point shot rate with 55.4% of their shots coming from beyond the arc. Stetson also comes in ranking 50th in that area.
Defensively, these two teams rank 233rd and 316th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage. They also rank 315th and 330th in defensive efficiency.
This game has all the making of a fun offensive shootout. I'll bet the OVER.
Air Force vs. Utah State prediction
Just like the other two picks I've made in this article, this Mountain West game is all about the three ball. Air Force ranks 19th in the country in 3-point shot rate with 46.5% of its shots coming from beyond the arc. Now, the Falcons take on the best perimeter defense in the country.
The Aggies lead all teams in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 28% from 3-point land.
It's also worth noting that Air Force is abysmal in its own side of the court, ranking 326th in defensive efficiency. I'll lay the big spread with Utah State.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!