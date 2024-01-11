Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Watch Out for Arizona State)
Breaking down the three best bets to place for college basketball action scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 11.
With college football officially behind us, it's time to start focusing on college basketball. We are just two short months away from the start of March Madness so we all need to lock in on this year's action.
I have three bets locked in for Wednesday night's slate, including a late-night showdown in the Pac-12 between Arizona State and Washington.
Best NCAA Basketball Bets Today
- Hofstra -4.5 vs. Northeastern
- Elon +16.5 vs. Charleston
- Arizona State +7 vs. Washington
Hofstra vs. Northeastern prediction
Hofstra is the far superior team on both sides of the court tonight so I don't mind laying 4.5-points on the Pride in this spot. They enter the game ranking 45th in the country in effective field goal percentage and now they get to face a Northeastern team that's 337th in opponent effective field goal percentage, so Hofstra should have no issue scoring.
Northeastern has also had a ton of turnover issues this season, coughing up the ball on 19.4% of their possessions.
Give me Hofstra to get the job done on the road tonight.
Elon vs. Charleston prediction
When I look at the stats for both these teams, I simply can't figure out what Charleston is such a massive favorite.
Elon enters the game as the better shooting team, outranking Charleston in effective field goal percentage, 126th vs. 178th. The Phoenix also have the better perimeter defense, which is important in these meeting between two three-point shooting teams.
Charleston has the eighth highest 3-point shot rate in the country but Elon keeps its opponents to shooting just 32.4% from beyond the arc.
I'll take the points with Elon in a game I think will be a lot closer than oddsmakers think.
Arizona State vs. Washington prediction
There's no doubt that Washington is the better shooting team in this Pac-12 matchup, but I think Arizona State can do enough defensively to keep this game close. The Sun Devils enter the game ranking 67th in defensive efficiency, and 62nd in opponent turnovers per possession.
The Huskies are also missing their center, Franck Kepang, who was a big part of their interior play both offensively and defensively. Since being out with a knee injury, this team hasn't looked the same and I'm going to fade them once again against this frisky Sun Devils team.
