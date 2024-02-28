Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today for Wednesday, Feb. 28 (South Carolina's a Live Underdog)
College basketball betting preview, predictions and best bets for SEC action on Wednesday, Feb. 28.
By Reed Wallach
Following a thrilling night of SEC action on Tuesday, the rest of the conference takes the floor on Wednesday night.
There are a handful of marquee matchups like Auburn vs. Tennessee that highlight a loaded slate, but the most intriguing one may be in College Station with South Carolina heading to Texas A&M, who has dropped four straight games in SEC play. Can the Aggies stave off its demise this season and score a signature win?
I got you covered with three SEC-centric matchups on Wednesday night:
College Basketball Season Long Record: 128-108-5 (+13.97U)
Best College Basketball Bets Today
- Auburn vs. Tennessee UNDER 151.5
- South Carolina (+5.5) vs. Texas A&M
- Alabama vs. Ole Miss (+5)
Auburn vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
There is a lot of familiarity in this matchup with Bruce Pearl returning to his former home as coach of Auburn. There is also similar schemes matching up against one another with both offenses running a lot of flex actions with baseline screening.
Both teams have been able to score in bunches, but I do believe this is going to be more of a defensive struggle than the total indicates.
The first meeting last year, which was in Knoxville, was a 47-43 slugfest. While the Tennessee offense is far better this season with Knecht on the floor, I still lean towards Auburn's defense giving the team with its ability to funnel teams inside and into the length of Broome around the paint. The Tigers are 83rd in opponent 3-point rate while Tennessee is 106th in 3-point rate.
Meanwhile, Auburn's offense has fallen off a cliff on the road, shooting 30% in road games while failing to get to the free throw line. I believe Tennessee's defense dictates the terms on Wednesday in another low scoring affair.
PICK: UNDER 151.5
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
I can't trust Texas A&M laying more than two possessions, especially against a disciplined South Carolina team that will be happy to play this game in the half court.
Texas A&M's offense is as poor as it gets from a shooting perspective. The team is 352nd in the country in effective field goal percentage and tries to offset its awful shot making with the highest offensive rebounding rate in the nation and a ton of free throws, 56th in free throw rate.
However, South Carolina is the best defensive rebounding team in SEC play, and does a great job at shutting down the rim for opponents, 23rd in field goal percentage allowed at the rim, per Haslametrics.
The Gamecocks aren't an elite 3-point shooting team, but the team is more than comfortable shooting from the perimeter, second in three-point rate in SEC play. The Aggies will allow 3s, ranking 343rd in opponent 3-point rate with its compact zone defense, and the team is bottom half of the country in "Open 3 Rate," per ShotQuality.
This number is inflated due to the Aggies recent losing streak, but South Carolina provides enough counters to trust the road team in a limited possession game to hold up and cover the spread.
PICK: South Carolina +5.5
Alabama vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Alabama's home/road splits are staggering, and a massive concern when expected to go on the road and win with margin.
The Crimson Tide are 356th in Haslametrics away from home rating, a sign that the team sees a massive drop-off when it leaves Coleman Coliseum. The numbers support it too. The offense remains elite on the road, but the defense ranks 314th in effective field goal percentage allowed, per Bart Torvik, and the team fouls at a top 35 rate.
Ole Miss is in the first season under Chris Beard, and while the defense isn't up to the former Texas Tech head coach's standards, the offense has shined. The Rebels are 11th in 3-point percentage nationally and are inside the top 75 in field goal percentage at the rim.
Like Alabama, Ole Miss is willing to push in transition before the defense is set. Against a leaky defense that fouls at a high rate, the Rebels may be able to stay in this game off of misses from the Crimson Tide, who have seen its 3-point percentage drop to 141st on the road this season.
While many will rush to back the Crimson Tide off the blowout loss to Kentucky, I'm siding with the home underdog Rebels to keep this close in a high scoring affair, especially with Alabama possibly eyeing its big game against Tennessee this weekend back at home.
I'll take the points with the home underdog.
PICK: Ole Miss +5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.