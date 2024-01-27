Best College Basketball Player Props Today for Saturday, Jan. 27 (Welcome to the Dalton Knecht Show)
By Reed Wallach
With the biggest Saturday college hoops slate of the season to date, 152 Division I basketball games on the docket, there is sure to be plenty of betting action from noon through midnight east coast time.
Why not get started with some college basketball player props? It's an emerging market around legalized sportsbooks and give you the ability to key in on some of the big names you are sure to be watching on Saturday, including Tennessee star wing Dalton Knecht and Kansas' big man Hunter Dickinson.
Here's three player props I have for the Saturday slate:
Best College Basketball Player Props for Saturday, January 27th
- Hunter Dickinson UNDER 29.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Yves Missi OVER 6.5 Rebounds
- Dalton Knecht OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Hunter Dickinson UNDER 29.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Dicksinson is one of the best big men in the entire country, but that also comes with lofty expectations, and I don't think this Saturday matchup in Ames suits him well.
Iowa State is turning opponents over on more than a quarter of its possessions and also allows the furthest average shot proximity per Haslametrics. While Dickinson is more than capable of shooting from the perimeter, this is not his preferred point of attack.
I believe that with the team's inability to get inside the arc, the Jayhawks are going to be struggling on offense all game, making it difficult for the Michigan transfer to clear this lofty mark. Further, his counting stats are going down as Big 12 play picks up, clearing the 30 PRA mark in only three of six conference games.
Given the matchup, I think we can expect a below average output from the big man.
Yves Missi OVER 6.5 Rebounds
The seven-foot freshman big man is the Bears' best rebounder by a wide margin, and is one of the best in the country on the offensive glass. Missi is fifth in the country in offensive rebounding rate at over 19% and has Big 12 games of six offensive rebounds and seven, respectively.
The Bears had a week off after two close losses on the road and face a TCU team that is weak on the defensive glass, 11th in Big 12 play. This gives Missi a runway for a big outing on the glass.
While it's pricey, Missi has proven this is well within his range, going over in his half of his games. It's worth noting that Missi has played half of Baylor's minutes this season and has still gone over in half of the games.
However, I think we can count on more playing time on Saturday against a rim reliant TCU offense as Scott Drew is going to need rim protection, which Missi provides (52nd in the nation in block rate).
Give me the over on the Bears' big man rebounding prop.
Dalton Knecht OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Well, Knecht could get this with points alone against a hapless Vanderbilt defense. Knecht has scored 25 or more in his last four SEC games and the Commodores defense is ninth in effective field goal percentage allowed in league play.
I like going for the combined prop though as we are starting to see Knecht flash some of his passing prowess as defenses make a commitment to getting the ball out of his hands. The Tennessee wing has dished out two assists and three, respectively in two of his past three games. He is also a willing rebounder, grabbing at least four boards in his last four conference games.
Knecht is stuffing the stat sheet and I expect nothing less in an expected blowout of a lesser SEC foe on Saturday night.
