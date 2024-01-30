Best College Basketball Player Props for Tuesday, January 30th

Best College Basketball Player Props for Tuesday, Jan. 30 (Bet on Tyler Kolek)
College basketball player prop bets for Tuesday, Jan. 30, including Tyler Kolek's assists prop as well as Pop Isaacs points, rebounds and assists prop.
By Reed Wallach
With a loaded slate of college hoops on Tuesday, let's take a look at the player prop market.
We have some high profile games, including Marquette's road trip to Villanova, can we capture some betting value on this game by way of Tyler Kolek's assists prop based on how the first meeting went between these teams?
We discuss that and how to bet on Pop Isaacs and Allen Flanigan in our best player prop bets for Tuesday!
Tyler Kolek OVER 6.5 Assists
Kolek is one of the best facilitators in the country, and I expect it to be on full display against Villanova on Tuesday. Look back at the first meeting an you'll see why I'm so bullish.
The senior guard dished out 11 assists in the 13-point win at home, and the game plan can be quite similar, as the Golden Eagles motion-centric offense can lift the normally compact Villanova defense to yield plenty of shots at the rim.
Marquette shot 30-of-40 on two-point shots in the win, plenty of which came at the cup. With Kolek handling the ball for much of this game, his 42% assist rate in Big East play is the top of the league, I expect him to get his fair share of assist chances.
Pop Isaacs UNDER 24.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Isaacs has been stellar in Big 12 play, but he draws a tough matchup against TCU, who bolsters a top 40 defense according to KenPom, headlined by transfer guard Jameer Nelson.
Isaacs isn't a super efficient shooter, he is shooting just 37% from the field, but is off two games going over this PRA mark with a stat-sheet stuffing outing against Oklahoma and 32 point against BYU.
However, I believe this game is going to be more of a struggle as each defense should have a leg up on the opposing offense, as outlined in our betting preview. I believe now is the time to sell on Isaac's PRA number, this number is above his season long averages.
Allen Flanigan OVER 13.5 Points
Flanigan is a sure bet for double figures, he has at least 10 points in every SEC game this season, but I believe this is a game for him to go well above that due to the physical nature of the Mississippi State defense.
With the two in-state rivals set to do battle on Tuesday night, I expect plenty of trips to the free throw line as Mississippi State is outside the top 200 in opponent free throw rate in the country, and it's up four percent since the start of league play. Further, when the Bulldogs hit the road (where the team is winless in four games), the team has a free throw rate that stands 300th in the country, according to Bart Torvik.
Enter the senior Flanigan, who is the Rebels' highest usage player on the team, and has a 45% free throw rate. It helps his cause that he's an 82% free throw shooter as well.
This game is going to be physical, and I like Flanigan to show out at home in the Egg Bowl battle.
