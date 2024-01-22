Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Cincinnati vs. Kansas (Fade Hunter Dickinson)
Best college basketball player props for Kansas Jayhawks vs. Cincinnati Bearcats on Monday.
By Reed Wallach
Cincinnati travels to Kansas in a battle of Big 12 teams looking to avoid a losing streak in conference play.
The Bearcats bolster an elite defense that can stymie Kansas' interior attack, but can Cincinnati find answers on offense as the unit has fallen off during Big 12 play? I'm targeting both big men in KU's Hunter Dickinson and Cincinnati's Viktor Lakhin on Monday, and Cincy's lead guard Day Day Thomas.
For more on this game, check out our full betting preview here, and don't miss out on this FanDuel new users bonus, which is giving first time users $150 in bonus bets when they make a $5 first bet!
Best Player Props for Cincinnati vs. Kansas
- Hunter Dickinson UNDER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Viktor Lakhin OVER 6.5 Rebounds
- Day Day Thomas UNDER 10.5 Points
Hunter Dickinson UNDER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Dickinson has been fantastic in his first season with the Jayhawks, averaging over 19 points and 11 rebounds with two assists. So, his season long averages are in line with this prop, but I'm going to go under this mark with the Bearcats possessing an elite defense that can slow him down.
Most notably, the Bearcats are one of the best rebounding teams in the country, top 20 on both the offensive and defensive glass. Dickinson is a fantastic rebounder, top 20 in defensive rebounding rate, but I'm not sure there are that many chances for him to put up an above average mark.
Further, Cincinnati is fantastic at shutting down the rim, 21st in field goal percentage allowed near the rim, per Haslametrics.
This number is counting on a standard Dickinson outing, but there's plenty of avenues for him to underperform relative to his season long numbers.
Viktor Lakhin OVER 6.5 Rebounds
As noted above, Cincy is an elite rebounding team and Lakhin is a big reason why. While his rebounding numbers have dropped off in Big 12 play, I think it's giving us a break on the price.
Lakhin has gone under this mark in three straight games prior to the Oklahoma game in which he grabbed seven rebounds, and KU doesn't force the issue at generating second chances. The Jayhawks are outside the top 200 in offensive rebounding rate, leaving plenty of misses for Lakhin to clean up.
Day Day Thomas UNDER 10.5 Points
Thomas will face one of the best guard defenders in the country in Dajuan Harris on Monday, which will make it difficult for him to reach double figures, something he has only reached twice in Big 12 play.
The freshman carries a big share of the Bearcats' facilitating duties, he has an assist rate north of 26% in Big 12 games, and his field goal percentage is a glaring 35%. I don't expect this to be the game that Thomas gets on track, and he plays the role s a pass-first guard yet again, staying under double digits.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!