Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Clemson vs. Arizona in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 (Wildcats Start Hot)
Looking at the best prop bets to attack in the Arizona-Clemson matchup on Thursday.
With a lack of March Madness upsets thus far in the NCAA Tournament, there are several marquee matchups on tap for the Sweet 16, which tips off Thursday. One of those is No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 1 Arizona from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Top-seeded Arizona is a modest favorite against the Tigers, who are searching for a third consecutive outright win as an underdog. Here are some prop bets to attack in the matchup.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Clemson vs. Arizona
- Arizona First Half Team Total OVER 37.5 points
- Chase Hunter OVER 18.5 points+assists
- Ian Schieffelin UNDER 18.5 points+rebounds
Arizona First Half Team Total OVER 37.5 points
Don't fall for the defensive success Clemson has had so far in the tournament. In two upset wins over New Mexico and Baylor, the Tigers held those opponents to 33.9% shooting (40-of-118) and just 19.1% from beyond the arc (9-of-47).
Clemson is inviting teams to chuck up attempts from downtown with its ability to pack the paint. New Mexico and Baylor couldn't take advantage, but Arizona can. Clemson, which was sixth in the ACC in scoring defense and is No. 128 against 3-pointers in KenPom, could be in trouble against an Arizona offense that is No. 24 in effective field goal percentage and No. 19 shooting triples.
Arizona likes to start fast, too, ranking fifth in the nation in first-half scoring (41.7 points per game). Arizona put up 40-plus in both NCAA Tournament wins thus far and can speed up the game against Clemson out of the gates to open up a lead.
Chase Hunter OVER 17.5 points+assists
Just two weeks ago, Hunter went 0-for-10 from the field, scoring just two points in Clemson’s second-round loss to Boston College in the ACC Tournament. The senior guard has turned it around in the NCAA Tournament, turning in back-to-back 20-point outings to help lead Clemson to the Sweet 16 for the first time in six years. With opposing teams focusing in on Clemson’s frontcourt (the Tigers are No. 20 in the nation in average height), it’s leaving Hunter opportunity on the perimeter.
Hunter had 27 points+assists against New Mexico in the first round and 26 in the second against Baylor. He’s eclipsed this mark in points+assists in eight of his last 12 games.
Ian Schieffelin UNDER 18.5 points + rebounds
Clemson is led by its frontcourt of Schieffelin and PJ Hall. However, Arizona has the height to matchup with the Tigers behind 6-foot-7 forward Keshad Johnson and 7-foot center Oumar Ballo. Arizona's defense is No. 54 against 2-point shot attempts and can make life difficult at the rim for Clemson.
Schieffelin had a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double in the first round against New Mexico. He then combined for 17 points+rebounds in Sunday's second-round win over Baylor. Arizona's physicality in the paint can limit the junior's scoring ability. On the glass, Arizona is a top-20 offensive and defensive rebounding team. Arizona's offense can limit the amount of rebounds available by knocking down open looks against the Tigers, which has lost the rebounding battle in each of its first two NCAA Tournament games.
Don't miss out on all the NCAA Tournament coverage withBetSided's March Madness page
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.