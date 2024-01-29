Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Duke vs. Virginia Tech
By Reed Wallach
The college basketball viewing nation will turn to Blacksburg, Virginia, for Duke's road trip to Virginia Tech on Monday night.
While we have betting content for you on the point spread of this game, this article will focus on two key players' prop bets: Duke's Kyle Filipowski and Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor.
Here's how we are attacking the player prop market for Monday's ACC action.
Best College Basketball Player Props for Duke vs. Virginia Tech
- Kyle Filipowski UNDER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Hunter Cattoor OVER 11.5 Points
Kyle Filipowski UNDER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Filipowski has had some big outings in ACC play, including 30 points against Georgia Tech and 17 points and 15 rebounds against Louisville last week, but I believe this game will be more of a struggle for the floor-stretching big man.
Virginia Tech is 65th in defensive rebounding rate which could limit his output on the glass and the team also does a good job of contesting three-point shots, so the three-point threat can be mitigated. Further, Filipowski has been battling foul trouble of late, fouling out on Saturday against Clemson and picking up at least three in the two games prior.
This matchup may not suit Filipowski well to go over his season average PRA (about 28) on the road against Virginia Tech.
Hunter Cattoor OVER 11.5 Points
Virginia Tech has ripped off three of four with Cattoor back from a concussion, and the floor-spacing senior has made a serious impact, scoring 12, 19, 17, and 11 in that stretch. Cattoor gets plenty of shots up from beyond the arc, taking nearly six threes per game this season and hitting nearly 43% of them.
Duke's defense is vulnerable on the perimeter, allowing teams to shoot threes at a national average rate, and is 208th in three-point percentage allowed, so there can be plenty of looks for Cattoor in this one, sending him over this modest line.
