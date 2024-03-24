Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Grand Canyon vs. Alabama in NCAA Tournament Second Round
By Reed Wallach
Alabama and Grand Canyon meet with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.
With a total set at 170, you can expect points in this one, but where will the shot volume come from? Keep an eye on Grand Canyon’s lead ball handler Tyon Grant-Foster, who will look to put up a big stat line against Alabama’s porous defense. On the other side I’m targeting Crimson Tide role player Latrell Wrightsell as one of my favorite wagers in this matchup.
Here’s my three favorite player props for the Round of 32 matchup between upstart Grand Canyon and SEC stalwart Alabama.
Best College Basketball Player Prop Bets for Grand Canyon vs. Alabama
- Tyon Grant-Foster OVER 20.5 Points
- Gabe McGlothan OVER 6.5 Rebounds
- Latrell Wrightsell UNDER 10.5 Points
Tyon Grant-Foster OVER 20.5 Points
Grant Foster scored 22 in the win against St. Mary’s on Friday night despite making only eight of his 14 free throws. First, I expect a better free throw shooting performance from the guard, who is a 75% shooter from the charity stripe, and second, I’m counting on him to carve up an Alabama defense that is outside the top 250 in raw defensive efficiency.
This game will be played in the open court with plenty of possessions for both teams, and Alabama’s inability to slow down dynamic guard play should only help Grant-Foster’s point total.
The 6’7” playmaker is averaging a shade under 20 points per game this season, but given the fact that Alabama will look to push the pace, I believe we can see heightened volume from all impactful players on Sunday evening.
Lastly, Alabama is outside the top 300 in free throw rate, so TGF can get over this total with some better free throw shooting given the fact he’ll likely get to the line plenty. The Kansas City native led WAC play in fouls drawn per 40 minutes this season.
Gabe McGlothan OVER 6.5 Rebounds
McGlothan was huge in the 12-5 upset on Friday night, grabbing 11 rebounds, including four offensive boards. Averaging north of seven rebounds per game this season, I believe we can see him reach his quota with ease against an Alabama team that is incredibly poor on the defensive glass.
The Crimson Tide are 236th in defensive rebounding rate while the Antelopes are 32nd in offensive rebounding rate, meaning the team is going to impose its will on the glass. I believe McGlothan’s energy is needed in an up-tempo affair and he fills the stat sheet.
Latrell Wrightsell UNDER 10.5 Points
Wrightsell, who had suffered a concussion in SEC play and cost him a few games, did take a shot to the face in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, so he could either miss the game if concussion symptoms flare up, or could be limited.
Even at full strength, I believe the Cal State Fullerton will be limited in his usage.
Wrightsell is a three-point specialist, taking 147 threes on the year (making an elite 45% of them) and only 48 twos. However, Grand Canyon is elite at shutting off the perimeter, 59th in opponent three-point rate.
If GCU runs the Crimson Tide off the three-point line, Wrightsell may see far less looks as the ball sticks with downhill threats Mark Sears and Aaron Estrada more.
While he scored 17 in the first round against Charleston, this matchup doesn’t set up for a big outing from Wrightsell. I’ll go under.
