Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Oregon vs. Creighton in NCAA Tournament First Round
By Reed Wallach
Oregon and Creighton meet in the Round of 32 in the Midwest Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
The Ducks can seemingly not be stopped of late, tearing through the PAC-12 Tournament and out-classing South Carolina in the first round, setting up this matchup against the potent offense of Creighton.
With talent all over the floor, I’m eyeing two player props in this second round matchup. Keep reading below to see, who stands out in this pivotal matchup.
Best College Basketball Player Props for Oregon vs. Creighton
- N’Faly Dante OVER 8.5 Rebounds
- Steven Ashworth UNDER 11.5 Points
N’Faly Dante OVER 8.5 Rebounds
This is above Dante’s season average, but I like the matchup for him to clean the glass against a Creighton team that isn’t interested in generating second chances, 284th in offensive rebounding rate. With Creighton’s propensity to shoot from the perimeter, eighth in three-point rate, I expect plenty of rebound chances for the Oregon big man to rack up boards.
On the other end, keep an eye on Dante’s high motor an ability to challenge Creighton’s normally elite defensive rebounding as well.
I’m expecting a stat sheet stuffing effort from the emerging star for the Ducks.
Steven Ashworth UNDER 11.5 Points
Ashworth is tasked with navigating the Creighton offense that is all about driving into the paint and creating advantageous for rim slashing wings like Trey Alexander and Baylor Scheierman.
The Utah State transfer is a capable shooter but that’s not his primary focus, ranking fifth on the team in shot percentage on a short rotation. Against Oregon’s morphing zone defense, I actually believe this game sets up for him to be used more as a facilitator and for the effort to be for Ashworth to create shot pockets for the rest of the team.
This number implies an above average outing from Ashworth, who is averaging less than 11 points per game. While he had some big outings in early February, Ashworth has gone under this total in five of the last six games, and I’ll ride the prevailing trend.
