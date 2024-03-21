Best College Basketball Prop Bets for TCU vs. Utah State in NCAA Tournament First Round
By Reed Wallach
TCU and Utah State meet in the 8/9 matchup in the Midwest Region as both offenses look to out-pace the other in what should be an exicting Friday night matchup.
Not many can slow down Utah State big man Great Osobor around the rim, but on the other end, the Horned Forgs look to be a tough out with the team's ability to get to the rim with relative to ease against a soft Aggies defense.
With points likely coming with ease, I'm targeting two player props in this matchup, including Osobor and TCU wing Emmanuel Miller.
New FanDuel users, you can sign up below and get $200 in bonus bets when you win your first bet of just $5!
Best College Basketball Player Props for Utah State vs. TCU
- Emmanuel Miller OVER 14.5 Points
- Great Osobor OVER 16.5 Points
Emmanuel Miller OVER 14.5 Points
Miller is the highest usage player on the Horned Frogs and I expect him to find a ton of success against an incredibly weak Utah State interior defense that is outside the top 300 nationally in two-point percentage allowed.
While Miller has showcased an ability to shoot from the perimeter, he's shooting 38% from beyond the arc this season, it's his ability to get inside and find his spot that makes me fancy the over. Miller has taken more than four times as many two's than three's and is shooting 51% on them.
In a game with a total in the 150's, give me the veteran Miller to show up and get to 15 points.
Great Osobor OVER 16.5 Points
TCU's goal on defense is to run teams off the perimeter, but that may benefit the Aggies, who like to play through Osobor in the post. A deft finisher and willing passer, Osobor is a unique big man that isn't common in the Big 12 ranks.
Further, TCU is 134th in the country in field goal percentage allowed at the rim and 209th in points allowed on post ups.
Osobor is averaging 18 points per game, so this number is implying a struggle for him come Firdya night, but I think this is a great set up for him to have a strong showing and give Utah State a puncher's chance as slight underdogs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!