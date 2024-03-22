Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Texas vs. Tennessee in NCAA Tournament First Round
By Reed Wallach
Texas and Tennessee meet in the Round of 32 on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.
Tennessee is led by Dalton Knecht, but it's fellow starters Zakai Zeigler and Jonas Aidoo that are showing prop betting value in this matchup. On the other side, the Longhorns have tried to get transfer guard Max Abmas going to mixed returns this season.
Here's my three favoirte player props for Saturday's matchup.
If you want to bet with me, or against me, bet at FanDuel Sportsbook! If you sign up using the link below you will get $200 in bonus bets when you win your first bet of just $5!
Best College Basketball Player Props for Texas vs. Tennessee
- Max Abmas UNDER 15.5 Points
- Zakai Zeigler OVER 5.5 Assists
- Jonas Aidoo OVER 11.5 Points
Max Abmas UNDER 15.5 Points
Abmas has been up and down in his first season with Texas. He is averaging 16 points per game, but is shooting below his average at just 42% from the field and 36% from three on the lowest volume since his freshman season in 2019-2020.
The jump to the high major ranks has been an uphill climb for the Oral Roberts import, and it won’t get easier on Saturday against Zakai Zeigler, one of the best point of attack defenders at the guard position. I expect Abmas to struggle to get separation and more weight to fall on the likes of Tyrese Hunter and Dylan Disu and Abmas puts up a quiet stat line.
Zakai Zeigler OVER 5.5 Assists
Speaking of Zeigler, he is fresh off a double digit assist performance against St. Peter’s in the first round, and I like this matchup for him to get going as a facilitator for the likes of Dalton Knecht, Jonas Aido and Santiago Vescovi.
Zeigler averages six dimes per game, the lead ball handler for the Vols offense that is top 10 in the country in assist rate. The ball rarely sticks for Rick Barnes’ offense, and against a Texas defense that is bottom 20 in the country at points allowed per possession at the rim, I believe Zeigler can get plenty of assist tries on Saturday.
Texas will look to speed this game up to beat the Tennessee defense down the floor before it sets, but the Vols are comfortable playing fast, 80th in adjusted tempo, and the extra possessions should help Zeiglers cause.
Jonas Aidoo OVER 11.5 Points
Aidoo will draw Dylan Disu on defense, and I like his ability to finish around the rim to help get to his season average of 12 points per game. Disu and the Longhorns frontcourt is limited on the defensive glass, outside the top 200 nationally, and Aidoo is more than capable cleaning the glass and getting some putback opportunities.
Aidoo was the fourth best offensive rebounder in the SEC on a percentage basis and posted two-point field goal percentage of 55% (only three three-point attempts on the year), and I like him to fill it up on Saturday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!