Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Iowa State vs. Houston (Jamal Shead, J'Wan Roberts Player Props to Bet)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Houston vs. Iowa State. How to bet Jamal Shead and J'Wan Roberts player props.
By Reed Wallach
All eyes will be on Houston on Monday night as the Iowa State Cyclones and Houston Cougars play for the top spot in the Big 12.
Two of the best defenses will be on display Monday, but it's the Houston offense that is worth backing on Monday against Iowa State, namely big man J'Wan Roberts and lead guard Jamal Shead. Here are two player props I'm focused on on Monday.
Best College Basketball Player Props for Iowa State vs. Houston
- J'Wan Roberts OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-116)
- Jamal Shead OVER 5.5 Assists (-108)
J'Wan Roberts OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-116)
If there's a way to take advantage of Iowa State, it's on the glass. Nobody rebounds more aggressively than Houston and Roberts is at the middle of it all, averaging over seven boards per game this season.
Iowa State is last in Big 12 defensive rebound percentage and the Cougars hauled in 11 offensive rebounds in the first meeting back on Jan. 9. Further, Roberts grabbed eight rebounds (five offensive) in that game.
At home, in another likely defensive struggle, I'll back Roberts to clear his season average.
Jamal Shead OVER 5.5 Assists (-108)
Shead is the engine behind the Cougars offense, second in Big 12 assist rate and 12th over the balance of the season. He is averaging nearly six assists per game this season so this number goes with his expectation, but there's cause to assume a higher output from the senior guard.
Houston's offense struggled on the road in the first meeting, scoring only 53 points but should thrive at home where the team sees a significant jump in effective field goal percentage. The Cougars have an eight percent rise in home/road effective field goal percentage, per Bart Torvik, which should lead to more opportunities for Shead to dish the rock.
Lastly, Iowa State allows the second highest assist rate in the country as team's need its ball handlers to open up clean looks for rest of the team against an elite Cyclones defense. Shead will have plenty of opportunities to go over on Monday.
