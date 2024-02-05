Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Kansas vs. Kansas State (Dickinson's Impact on Glass Generate Prop Value)
By Reed Wallach
All attention will be on the resurgent Kansas Jayhawks' attempt at following up a resounding win against Houston at home by going on the road to face a reeling Kansas State team.
The Wildcats are losers of four straight and now welcome in-state rival Kansas, how should we attack this game from a player prop perspective? I'm eyeing key players like Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar of Kansas as well as Kansas State lead guard Tylor Perry in this 'Big Monday' showdown.
Best College Basketball Player Props for Kansas vs. Kansas State
- Hunter Dickinson OVER 9.5 Rebounds
- Tylor Perry UNDER 14.5 Points
- Kevin McCullar UNDER 17.5 Points
Hunter Dickinson OVER 9.5 Rebounds
Dickinson is going to give this undersized Kansas State frontcourt fits.
The Wildcats are 13th in defensive rebounding percentage in Big 12 play and eighth in offensive rebounding percentage this season, giving the Jayhawks big man plenty of opportunities to clean the glass.
Dickinson is 20th in the country in defensive rebounding percentage as the Jayhawks leave a ton of responsibility to the 7'2" big, and I believe it'll show in the box score on Monday. Dickinson has gone over this number in four of nine games in Big 12 competition, but there are avenues to an above average output.
Tylor Perry UNDER 14.5 Points
Perry has a high usage rate this season, and this number is right at his season-long average, but he's simply not efficient enough to trust to get over this total against an elite defensive guard in Dajuan Harris.
The North Texas transfer is shooting only 34% this season, and Kansas' defense has been fantastic at contesting shots all season, 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed this season.
I believe this game can be more of a grind for each offense, and Perry is going to be needed as more of a facilitator as he struggles to shake Harris. I think this is a good sell-high spot after Perry combined to score 42 points in the last two games.
Kevin McCullar UNDER 17.5 Points
After missing last Monday's game against Oklahoma State, McCullar returned to the lineup in a big way against Houston, scoring 17 points and dishing out three assists while grabbing seven rebounds.
With a quick turnaround after a Saturday game and off 37 minutes, head coach Bill Self may be more mindful of McCullar's minutes, but this is also a tough task for the Jayhawks, facing a K-State defense that is 26th in adjusted defensive efficiency this season, according to KenPom.
Further, after shooting nearly 69% from the field on Saturday against the best defense in the country in Houston, Kansas' offense may come back to Earth just a bit, making for McCullar to underachieve his points prop when matched up with stud wing Arthur Kaluma.
