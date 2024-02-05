Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Miami vs. Virginia (How to Bet Nijel Pack)
Breaking down the best player props for the Miami-Virginia matchup in college basketball.
By Reed Wallach
"Big Monday" gets underway in Coral Gables, Florida with Virginia traveling to face the Miami Hurricanes in ACC action.
With a condensed college basketball slate, lets focus on player props for Miami vs. Virginia, with an eye on some of the key players including Miami's Nijel Pack and Virginia's Reece Beekman. Further, how can we attack Ryan Dunn's impact on this game against a middling Miami rebounding unit?
Here's our best player props for Monday's matchup:
Best College Basketball Player Props for Miami vs. Virginia
- Nijel Pack OVER 12.5 Points
- Ryan Dunn OVER 6.5 Rebounds
- Reece Beekman OVER 6.5 Assists
Nijel Pack OVER 12.5 Points
As Miami's season hits a critical point, in need of wins in bunches to make the NCAA Tournament, the team is going to its lead guard more and more with Pack's usage way up in ACC play. He has a usage rate of nearly three percent more in league games as well as taking more than three percent of shots.
While the Hurricanes are facing a stingy Virginia defense that plays at a methodical pace, I'm going to side with the guard to get over his point total, something he has done in nine of 11 games.
This is simply a usage play on Pack's point total.
Ryan Dunn OVER 6.5 Rebounds
Dunn is the Cavaliers best rebounder, and given that this game can become a defensive struggle, I imagine that we see the big man make his imapct on the glass.
This is a median outcome for the future first-round pick, he has grabbed more than six rebounds in 12 of 22 games this season and seven of the nine games since the start of the new year.
Miami is a middling rebounding team, so this could be a big outing for Dunn on Monday night.
Reece Beekman OVER 6.5 Assists
Beekman is second in the nation in assist percentage this season, dishing out more than 42% of Virginia's assists this season.
The Cavaliers are a ball movement offense, dishing out assists on 63% of buckets this season, seventh highest in the country, and Miami's defense doesn't force a ton of isolation situations, posting the second highest opponent assist percentage in ACC play, so this can be a big outing for Beekman against a mediocre Hurricanes' defense.
