Best College Basketball Prop Bets for NC State vs. Purdue (Trust Zach Edey in Final Four)
College basketball player prop preview for Purdue vs. NC State in the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. How to bet on Zach Edey and Mohamed Diarra.
By Reed Wallach
Can Zach Edey and Purdue get over the hump?
Purdue’s dominant big man has been at his best in the NCAA Tournament, fresh off a 40-point effort against Tennessee in the Elite Eight, will he be up to the task against NC State in the Final Four? I’m looking to bet on Edey’s point prop as well as two role players in Lance Jones and Mohamed Diarra.
Here’s my three favorite player props for Saturday’s Final Four showdown between NC State and Purdue.
Best College Basketball Prop Bets for NC State vs. Purdue
- Zach Edey OVER 25.5 Points
- Lance Jones UNDER 10.5 Points
- Mohamed Diarra UNDER 10.5 Rebounds
Zach Edey OVER 25.5 Points
Edey has cleared this mark in all four NCAA Tournament games to date, so why should this game be any different?
NC State grades out as a middling post defense and is outside the top 100 in opponent free throw rate. Edey will likely live at the free throw line yet again in this one and I expect him to overwhelm both DJ Burns and Ben Middlebrooks inside.
This is all about usage, and Edey has proven he’s more than capable of getting over this number. Target the best player in the sport on Saturday night.
Lance Jones UNDER 10.5 Points
Jones only had seven points in the Elite Eight victory after pouring in an NCAA Tournament high 12 points in the Sweet 16 against Gonzaga. This number continues to be inflated off of that number though, he only had 15 combined points in the first two rounds.
While he is a key cog as a defensive piece that will likely mark DJ Horne on the other side, I don’t envision him getting many shots up with the Boilermakers’ insistence on force feeding Edey. Further, Jones isn’t a dangerous 3-point shooter, just 35% on the year, so I’m not counting on an outlier shooting performance in the Final Four.
I’ll stick with the more common outcomes of Jones’ output and go under on Sunday.
Mohamed Diarra UNDER 10.5 Rebounds
Diarra has been on a tear for the Wolfpack, helping out in the frontcourt as a big rebounding presence. He has grabbed double digit rebounds in seven of the nine games dating back to the start of the ACC Tournament, but did only have seven against Duke on Sunday in the Elite Eight.
Purdue is an elite rebounding unit, No. 1 in the country in rebounding percentage, and this might drive down Diarra’s overall numbers. Not to mention that he can find himself in foul trouble quickly if he ever ends up matched on Edey or is tasked with double teaming the big man.
I’ll sell high on the recent form of Diarra and go under this lofty mark.
