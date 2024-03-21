Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic in NCAA Tournament First Round
By Reed Wallach
The NCAA Tournament resumes on Friday with an 8/9 seed battle in the East Region when Northwestern takes on last year's Final Four entrant Florida Atlantic.
Boo Buie and the Northwestern Wildcats look to extend their season against Vladislav Goldin and the Florida Atlantic Owls, who have a potent offense and an incredibly balanced attack. With a fairly high point total, is there prop betting value?
Here's my two favorites for this highly anticipated matchup.
Best College Basketball Player Props for Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic
- Boo Buie OVER 20.5 Points
- Vladislav Goldin OVER 16.5 Points
Boo Buie OVER 20.5 Points
Buie averages over 19 points per game, is a lethal shooter at north of 44% from beyond the arc, and is a relentless playmaker, getting to the line more than four times per game.
Against a Florida Atlantic defense that is outside the top 100 in adjusted defensive efficiency and doesn't have a point-of-attack defender to slow down Buie, I think he cooks.
Further, Buie has upped his usage with the loss of Ty Berry. Since Berry got hurt in the Wildcats game on February 7th, Buie has had massive games, including 29 points against Wisconsin, 27 points against Iowa, all teams that struggle to stop dribble penetration.
Vladislav Goldin OVER 16.5 Points
Northwestern has plenty of injuries, including to Matthew Nicholson, the team's lone functional big man. Nicholson is set to miss this game and that should mean the veteran big man Goldin should feast.
When Nicholson sits, the Wildcats field goal percentage allowed at the rim goes up by more than 11%, which means that the team won't have an answer for Goldin, who has scored 20 or more points in six of the last eight games.
I think this matchup sets up well for the Owls to attack the rim and for Goldin to flirt with 20 yet again.
