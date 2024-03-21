Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Texas A&M vs. Nebraska in NCAA Tournament First Round
By Reed Wallach
Texas A&M and Nebraska meet in the 8/9 matchup in the South Region, a projected coin flip and an interesting stylistic matchup.
The Aggies will look to extend its season as the best offensive rebounding team in the country, but Nebraska may have an answer as an elite jump shooting outfit. How is this clash of play set up for player props?
I'm eyeing three prop bets in Texas A&M vs. Nebraska, focusing on Wade Taylor, Andersson Garcie and Keisei Tominaga.
Best College Basketball Player Props for Texas A&M vs. Nebraska
- Wade Taylor OVER 18.5 Points
- Andersson Garcia OVER 9.5 Rebounds
- Keisei Tominaga OVER 2.5 Three's Made
Wade Taylor OVER 18.5 Points
Taylor has turned up his scoring in March, going over this mark in four straight games, including back-to-back 30-point efforts in the SEC Tournament.
Taylor takes 31% of the team's shots, and Texas A&M is set to dominate the shot volume in this game considering the Aggies are the best offensive-rebounding team in the country matched up against a Nebraska team that is outside the top 200 in defensive rebounding rate.
Texas A&M may be a bit of a culture shock for the Nebraska team that plays in the Big Ten and can muscle its way to the free throw rate. Taylor is an elite free throw shooter at 84% on 179 attempts this season. I believe there are plenty of avenues for a big evening from Taylor.
Andersson Garcia OVER 9.5 Rebounds
As mentioned above, Nebraska is going to be outmatched on the glass against Texas A&M, who is bottom 10 in the country in effective field goal percentage but grabs offensive rebounds at a higher rate than any team in the country.
There is arguably no better rebounder in the country than Garcia, who is a monster on the glass, averaging nearly 10 rebounds on the year. Not a weapon to score, Garcia's motor and ability to generate second chances is as impactful as scoring the ball.
With a massive rebounding edge and a favorable matchup, he should have little issue getting right around his season average of about six.
Keisei Tominaga OVER 2.5 Three's Made
The Aggies run a morphing zone defense on about a fifth of its possessions, which can allow the Cornhuskers to chuck from deep.
This is a proficient three-point shooting offense, and Tominaga is a serious weapon, shooting 37% from beyond the arc on more than six shots per game.
Head coach Fred Hoiberg needs his senior shot maker on the floor to keep the court balanced, and I expect plenty of shots on the way for him to clear this money prop.
