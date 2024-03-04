Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today for Texas vs. Baylor (How to Bet Jayden Nunn)
College basketball betting preview, predictions and player props for Baylor vs. Texas on Monday, March 4.
By Reed Wallach
Baylor and Texas meet on the final "Big Monday" of the season.
The Bears have scored two straight wins against NCAA Tournament competition, but can it get some revenge on Texas after losing at the horn in Austin last month. How should we use the first meeting to generate play prop bets on Monday?
We've got you covered with three player props for Monday's marquee matchup:
Best College Basketball Player Props for Texas vs. Baylor
- Jayden Nunn UNDER 12.5 Points
- Dylan Disu UNDER 17.5 Points
- Tyrese Hunter OVER 9.5 Points
Jayden Nunn UNDER 12.5 Points
Nunn is fresh off an 18-point effort against Kansas, hitting four 3s while playing 39 minutes as he continues to fill in for Langston Love. While it's unclear if Love returns to the lineup on Monday, I do believe that the Longhorns can have the answer for the VCU transfer, who does a good job of running teams off the three-point line at a high rate.
Texas allows teams to shoot 3s at a bottom 50 rate in the country, and Nunn takes more than 50% of his shots from beyond the arc. Nunn did score 15 in the first meeting, hitting two of his four 3s, but I believe that the Bears won't get enough volume from the perimeter.
Dylan Disu UNDER 17.5 Points
Disu scored 19 in the first meeting, but that was with Baylor big man Yves Missi limited due to to foul trouble, only playing 21 minutes and racking up four fouls.
In the second matchup, Disu may struggle to get free and put up his season long average against a Baylor team that wants to play in the half court on offense, potentially limiting the amount of possessions each team gets.
Baylor's defense does a good job of shutting off the rim for opponents and this game can come down to which set of guards cook for each team. I think Disu may underwhelm on Monday.
Tyrese Hunter OVER 9.5 Points
As mentioned above, this may be a guard-centric affair on Monday.
Hunter was the MVP of the first meeting, hitting the game winning shot in the first meeting. While his usage has varied across the season, this number is below his season long average of nearly 11 points per game.
Hunter is taking nine field goal attempts per game and is a 35% 3-point shooter. Further, he is a blur in transition and physical at getting to the rim and taking free throws. Baylor's defense struggles in transition, 249th in points allowed per possession this season, according to ShotQuality.
I believe Hunter can have a big game again around the rim and in the open court, and he can break double digits after combining for only 13 in the past two games.
