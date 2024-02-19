Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech (Reece Beekman Stays Hot)
NCAA prop bets for the Virginia-Virginia Tech matchup on Monday, Feb. 19.
After losing three of its first five conference games, No. 21 Virginia has figured it out, winning nine of its last 10 games. Virginia had an eight-game winning streak snapped against Pittsburgh, but bounced back with a defensive masterclass in a 49-47 win over Wake Forest over the weekend.
Virginia Tech has lost four of its last five games after getting hammered by North Carolina on the road (96-81) on Saturday. The Hokies are short favorites against the Cavaliers Monday night in Blacksburg in a rematch from Virginia's 65-57 win Jan. 17.
Here are some props to consider when Virginia and Virginia Tech meet for the second time this season.
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech best college basketball prop bets
- Hunter Cattoor UNDER 13.5 points
- Reece Beekman OVER 15.5 points
- Ryan Dunn OVER 6.5 rebounds
Hunter Cattoor under 13.5 points
Cattoor is second on Virginia Tech in scoring at 14.3 points per game and has been excellent in February, averaging 17 points per game. However, it’s time to pump the breaks on Cattoor against a Virginia defense that is No. 17 in KenPom in defending 2-point shots, No. 50 on the perimeter and No. 12 in effective field goal percentage.
Virginia’s defense forces turnovers at a top-30 rate in the nation and is the No. 2 shot-blocking team in the country. Virginia Tech doesn’t produce many second-chance opportunities, either, meaning Cattoor will have to shoot lights out to go over this number in a projected low-scoring game with limited possessions.
Cattoor shot 50% from the field (5-of-10) in the first matchup against Virginia and came up short of this number, finishing with 12. Cattoor is No. 23 in the nation in free-throw shooting (89.4%), but Virginia does not foul, ranking second in the ACC in free-throw attempts per game (13.7).
Reece Beekman over 15.5 points
Beekman is averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and has anchored Virginia’s turnaround and return to the AP Top 25.
Beekman is averaging 18.5 points over the last six games, going over this number four times in that stretch and each of the last three contests. Beekman has shot over 50% from the field in three consecutive games, despite hitting just two 3-pointers in that stretch.
He’s 24-of-46 from the field in the last three games and will face a Virginia defense that is middle of the road in most major metrics, including No. 192 in defending shots from inside the arc and 13th in the ACC in opponents’ field goal percentage (44.8%).
Ryan Dunn over 6.5 rebounds
Dunn is 10th in the ACC in rebounds, leading the Cavaliers at 7 boards per night. Dunn has hit this number in nine of the last 13 games, including a nine-rebound performance in Saturday’s win over Wake Forest.
Dunn had seven rebounds in Virginia’s 65-57 win over Virginia Tech in January and should see plenty of opportunities on missed shots Monday with Virginia’s suffocating defense forcing misfires.
Virginia Tech is just No. 131 in average height in its lineup (Virginia is No. 71) and the 6-foot-8 forward faces a Virginia Tech team that is 14th in the ACC in rebounds per game (32.6).
