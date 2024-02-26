Best College Basketball Props for Baylor vs. TCU (Target Emmanuel Miller)
College basketball prop bets for the Baylor-TCU matchup on Monday, Feb. 26.
Coming off a hard-fought overtime loss to No. 2 Houston, Baylor is looking to bounce back in Fort Worth, Texas Monday night against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Baylor has lost back-to-back games for the third time in conference play and are short road underdogs to TCU in a matchup of two teams tied for fourth place in the Big 12.
TCU is trying to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume in one of the nation's toughest conferences and have won three of its last four games after defeating Cincinnati, 75-57, over the weekend.
Here are some prop bets to consider when the Bears meet the Horned Frogs in a rematch of a TCU's thrilling three-overtime win over Baylor in January.
Baylor vs. TCU Best College Basketball Prop Bets
- Emmanuel Miller OVER 15.5 Points
- Jameer Nelson Jr. OVER 2.5 Steals
- Ja'Kobe Walter UNDER 1.5 Made 3-Pointers
Emmanuel Miller OVER 15.5 points
Miller is averaging 16.1 points per game this season and has been at his best inside Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. The 6-foot-7 senior forward has shot 50% or better in three consecutive home games, most recently going 5-for-8 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, to finish with 18 points in Saturday's win over the UC Bearcats.
Baylor's defense is No. 243 in KenPom in defending shots from 2-point range and recently allowed Houston forward J'wan Roberts to score 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
Jameer Nelson Jr. OVER 2.5 steals
Nelson does a lot of different things to help TCU on the court on both sides of the ball. The senior guard averages 10.9 points per game, leads the team in assists (3.1) and is one of the best in the Big 12 in creating takeaways.
Nelson is fourth in the conference in steals (2.1) per game. It's worth the plus-money pay out on Nelson to go over 2.5 steals (a number he's hit four times this year against a Baylor offense that is 10th in the Big 12 in steal percentage and No. 8 in turnover percentage.
Ja'Kobe Walter UNDER 1.5 Made 3-Pointers
Walter is averaging 14.7 points per game this season and is the top perimeter threat for a Baylor squad that ranks No. 4 in the nation in 3-point shooting, per KenPom.
Why go under at a juicy price? It's been a different shooting story on the road for Walter. In seven road Big 12 games, Walter has gone under this number four times, including an 0-for-3 performance in Baylor's 78-71 road loss to BYU Feb. 20. Overall against conference opponents on the road, Walter is shooting just 24.4% (11-for-45) from beyond the arc.
TCU is No. 73 in defending shots from the perimeter, so take the nice plus-money pay out for Walter to struggle again from downtown.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.