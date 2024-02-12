Best College Basketball Teams Against the Spread in 2023-24 Season (Minnesota's Incredible Against the Spread Run)
Updated college basketball against the spread record for this season, headlined by the resurgent Minnesota Golden Gophers.
By Reed Wallach
With the NFL season coming to a close, all eyes will turn to college basketball in full.
In case you missed it, make sure to check out a ton of our coverage for college hoops here, but let's give a crash course on something as simple as how teams are performing in the eyes of oddsmakers. Minnesota, for example, has been better than any team in the country against the spread.
Who else is covering at a high clip? Here's the current ATS standings for college basketball through games on Sunday, Feb. 11.
New FanDuel Sportsbook, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you win your first bet of just $5!
Best College Basketball Teams Against the Spread
1. Minnesota (20-3)
In his third season with Minnesota, head coach Ben Johnson has his Golden Gophers playing inspired basketball. The team is 15-8 after a blistering non conference slate and the team has held up in Big Ten play, .500 overall and continuing to smash oddsmakers expectations.
Minnesota is the top team against the spread this season.
2. Texas A&M Corpus-Christi (15-4)
After making the NCAA Tournament last season out of the Southland Conference, you'd think that Steve Lutz's group would be overvalued if anything in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Nope.
The Islanders are 15-4 against the spread when facing Division 1 teams as the team enjoys another strong season.
3. Richmond (17-5-1)
Atlantic 10 play is heating up and no team has been more profitable for bettors than contenders Richmond. The Spiders are 17-6 overall, which flies right with the teams against the spread mark.
The team has been elite on defense, top 30 in the nation in terms of KenPom's defensive efficiency while playing balanced basketball with the nation's best turnover percentage.
In a competitive conference, nobody has been a better bet than Richmond.
4. Troy (16-5-1)
Scott Cross' bunch has been a cash cow for bettors, covering at a better than 70% clip this season. The Trojans haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 2017, but bettors are hoping so to back them as big underdogs come March.
5. Wisconsin-Green Bay (18-6)
One of the worst teams in the country last year, 3-29, but are 17-9 this season under head coach Sundance Wicks. Not only that, the team is smashing for sports bettors! The team has become a Horizon League contender quickly, and bettors are profiting.
6. South Carolina (18-6)
The rebuild in Columbia, South Carolina is happening quickly with Lamont Paris' tenure with the Gamecocks. The team is poised to make the NCAA Tournament in shocking fashion and its evident with the team's stellar ATS marks.
7. Cal State Northridge (17-6)
Cal State Northridge's up-tempo style, the team is top 10 in pace, and it's working against the spread! The Matadors have been a machine against the number this season.
8. South Florida (14-5-3)
After leading Kennesaw State to the NCAA Tournament last season (and a near-upset of Xavier), Amir Abdur-Rahim is working his magic at South Florida, who has won nine straight games and is angling for an AAC regular season title.
Of course, the Bulls are also dominating against the spread.
9. Texas-Arlington (16-6)
The Mavericks are only .500 straight up, but the team is playing better than oddsmakers were counting on, well ahead of the team's straight up record.
10. Eastern Washington (15-6-1)
Eastern Washington is an elite offense, and it's keeping the team in the good graces of sports bettors. The Eagles are 10-1 in Big Sky play and 16-8 overall, but performing at a high rate against the spread against Division 1 opponents.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!