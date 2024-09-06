Best College Football Game Total Bets to Make for Week 2
While week 2 will be headlined by Texas and Michigan doing battle in Ann Arbor, other intriguing matchups around the country offer an opportunity to find value in the game total market.
From South Bend to South Carolina here's a look at the best college football game totals of the week.
Northern Illinois Huskies vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish
A week after throttling Texas A&M in College Station, Marcus Freeman's Irish take on Northern Illinois in Notre Dame, Indiana.
The Irish weren't electric through the air last week with Riley Leonard throwing for 158 yards, but they crushed it on the ground, almost reaching 200 yards rushing.
The Irish defense stymied Texas A&M, holding the Aggies to a net of 246 yards and a single touchdown on the day.
Meanwhile, Northern Illinois rolled past Western Illinois by a score of 54-15.
With the Irish coming in as a four-touchdown favorite, this total seems a bit low.
I expect the Irish to hit the 35-38 point mark and also expect Ethan Hampton and the Huskies to score enough to get this over the total.
PICK: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Northern Illinois Huskies OVER 44.5 points
Virginia Cavaliers vs Wake Forest Deacons
I've already explained my rationale on why the Virginia Cavaliers will go under as a team in this game and it's a similar story for Wake Forest who racked over 500 yards against North Carolina A&T last week.
Perhaps Hank Bachmeier, formerly of Boise State and Louisiana Tech has found a home in Winston-Salem and the three touchdown passes last week were a sign of things to come, but I'll need to see that more than one week and against more than an FCS team to trust.
The obvious danger here is that Anthony Colandrea and Bachmeier throw the ball all over the park and this ends up in the sixties or beyond, but I believe there's a better chance it goes the other way.
PICK: Virginia Cavaliers vs Wake Forest Deacons UNDER 56.5 points
Appalachian State vs Clemson Tigers
I've already detailed the Tigers offensive woes last week, albeit against arguably the top defense in the land.
Clemson will have more success this week, including with Phil Mafah on the ground, but I expect them to fall short of 35 points.
Clemson's defense is getting little love because Georgia ran up 34 points, but the bulk of that was in the second half as the Bulldogs dominated time of possession and the Tigers wilted.
That doesn't happen this week as the Tigers control the ball and the clock and this one goes under.
PICK: Appalachian State vs Clemson Tigers UNDER 53.5 points
Additional College Football Game Total Picks
Tulsa vs Kansas State OVER 48.5
UTSA vs UT San Antonio OVER 64
Nebraska vs Colorado UNDER 59
Utah State vs Southern Cal OVER 63.5
