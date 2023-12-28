Best College Football Over/Under Bets to Make for This Week's Bowl Games
Navigating opt-outs and transfers is paramount in the Game Total market for this weekends bowl games
Every weekend is challenging for a college football bettor, but perhaps none is more challenging than the modern bowl season filled with opt-outs and transfers in addition to the usual injuries.
With the playoff dead ahead bettors shouldn't overlook these four opportunities on team totals in this weekend's bowl games.
Clemson vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
Earlier this week I detailed why I believe Clemson will go under their team total in this game and while Kentucky hasn't been inundated with opt-outs or transfers I still think this team struggles to get to 21 against the Tigers.
Clemson's opt-outs likely leave them relying heavily on the ground game and a ball-control offense and with both Phil Mafah and Will Shipley playing at last look, the Tigers have a great chance at being successful in that realm.
The Tigers will have some youth on the backend of their defense, which would be more concerning against a different team.
This profiles as a 21-17 type game in either direction.
Pick: Clemson vs Kentucky UNDER 44.5 points
Notre Dame vs Oregon State Prediction and Pick
Arguably no team has been hit harder on the offensive side with opt-outs and transfers than the Irish who will start Steve Angeli at quarterback against Oregon State.
The Beavers will be missing some important pieces on the field in their first and second string quarterbacks in D.J. Uiagalelei and Aidan Chiles, respectively, a couple of tight ends, a wide receiver, starting right tackle, their place kicker and finally, their head coach. Yikes.
Neither of these teams will resemble the regular season version.
Pick: Notre Dame vs. Oregon State UNDER 41.5 points
Georgia vs Florida State Prediction and Pick
This could be renamed the 'Disappointment Bowl' as both teams had visions of the College Football Playoff, only to find themselves in the Orange Bowl.
There are opt-outs aplenty on both sides, but one player that didn't opt out was Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and I expect the Bulldogs will put up some points on an FSU defense that will be missing Jared Verse and three members of the defensive backfield with at least 446 snaps.
The Seminoles, of course, are down to QB3 and while that sounds daunting against Georgia, just remember this is not the Dog defense of the last two seasons.
Pick: Georgia vs. Florida State OVER 44.5 points
Toledo vs Wyoming Game Prediction and Pick
I know what you're thinking. Toledo vs. Wyoming? Hey, they pay these games off at the window, too and I think this is one where there's value in the number.
When playing Wyoming, the under is usually a strong consideration due to the weather in Laramie, but this game is in Tucson.
The Cowboys average 25.6 points per contest and an even better 32.7 in their last three.
Meanwhile, Toledo comes in averaging over 30 points and 416 yards of offense per game, having reached at least 30 eight times in 13 games.
It all adds up to enough to get us past the number.
Pick: Toledo vs. Wyoming OVER 44.5 points
