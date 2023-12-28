Best College Football Player Props for Kentucky vs. Clemson in Gator Bowl
By Reed Wallach
Clemson and Kentucky meet in the Gator Bowl to kick off college football action on Friday, December 29th.
Kentucky will look to cap off its season with Devin Leary under center, a seven win campaign that featured some explosive play making but fell off during conference play. The team will play Clemson, who was plagued by an inability to hit those chunk plays, losing a handful of tight games. Will Cade Klubnik and Will Shipley navigate the Wildcats defense?
You can check out our full game preview here, as well as ALL of our betting coverage for the college football bowl season here, but let's hit on three of our favorite prop bets for the Gator Bowl!
Best College Football Prop Bets for Kentucky vs. Clemson
- Will Shipley OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards
- Devin Leary UNDER 193.5 Passing Yards
- Ray Davis UNDER 68.5 Rushing Yards
Will Shipley OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards
Shipley has shared the backfield with the bruising Phil Mafah, but he's far more potent as a pass catcher. Kentucky's strength is on the defensive line so I wonder if Clemson tries to get the ball out underneath with some quick hitting passes to Shipley.
The junior RB has played a role in the passing game all season, hauling in 29 catches on the year and going over this mark in four straight games to close the regular season.
Tigers' quarterback Cade Klubnik has not pushed the ball down the field all season, averaging seven yards per target, so I expect him to pepper Shipley with targets.
Devin Leary UNDER 193.5 Passing Yards
Leary didn't recover as some would have hope from season ending injury in 2022, struggling to push the ball down the field for the Wildcats. He passed for more than 200 yards just three times against Power 5 competition and the passing game checked in 90th in EPA/Pass.
While Clemson may have some opt outs in the secondary, I don't trust Leary to take advantage with his ghastly 56% completion percentage. Give me the under on this above average passing yard prop for the struggling quarterback.
Ray Davis UNDER 68.5 Rushing Yards
Davis had some big outings in the middle of the season, but his usage slowed down as the season wore on, finishing the season with less than 15 carries in his final three games and clearing this mark in only one game.
Clemson has an elite defensive line that should have full attendance on the field. The unit was 35th in defensive line yards and 19th in yards per carry allowed. The team shut down the opposing rush attack all season and I don't expect many chunk plays from Davis.
This game figures to be a grind and I prefer unders to overs even in an exhibition outing.
