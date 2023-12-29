Best College Football Player Props for Ole Miss vs. Penn State in Citrus Bowl
By Reed Wallach
Ole Miss and Penn State meet in the Citrus Bowl between two teams that look to wrap up successful seasons that feature 10-plus win clubs.
While some of the biggest names in the game have opted out of this one, plenty of high-profile names are taking the field, including Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins and Penn State's Drew Allar, who will try to continue his growth under center ahead of next season.
Here are our best player props for Saturday's Citrus Bowl.
- Quinshon Judkins OVER 10.5 Receiving Yards
- Drew Allar UNDER 181.5 Passing Yards
- Kaytron Allen UNDER 68.5 Rushing Yards
Quinshon Judkins OVER 10.5 Receiving Yards
Penn State's defense won't have the likes of Chop Robinson as a pass rusher, but the unit graded out as the No. 1 defense in terms of EPA/Play and success rate while bolstering a top-five pass rush. Yes, the top-line players will be out, but the unit should remain stout overall.
I'm going to trust the depth of the PSU offense to limit the Ole Miss running game and get some pressure on the likes of Jaxson Dart, meaning the Rebels' signal-caller is going to be looking for his running back Judkins on dump-offs.
This number is right around his season-long average, he has gone over this mark in five of 12 games, but I believe that given the matchup, we see heightened usage for him.
Drew Allar UNDER 181.5 Passing Yards
Allar struggled as a downfield passer all season, and I don't believe this Penn State offense is going to open up the playbook just yet in the final game of the season.
He averaged less than seven yards per pass attempt this season and passed for less than 200 yards in five of 12 games this season. This number is correctly lined, but I'll side with the under yet again as Penn State's offense isn't equipped to take the top off of a defense, bottom 10 in explosive pass offense this season.
Kaytron Allen OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards
The weakness in the Ole Miss defense is up front, where the unit ranks below the national average in EPA/Rush and rushing success rate. While the Nittany Lions won't have future first-round pick Olu Fashanu on the offensive line, the PSU offense did a great job this season of controlling the line of scrimmage, 10th in line yards and 20th in rushing success rate.
While Allen shares the backfield with Nicolas Singleton, it's Allen who has been more effective, rushing for more than five yards per carry while rushing the ball 10 or more times in all but three games this season.
As noted above, Allar has struggled as a passer all season and I believe PSU will continue to lean on its run game with an advantageous matchup against Ole Miss' lackluster defensive line.
