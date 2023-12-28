Best College Football Player Props for Oregon State vs. Notre Dame in Sun Bowl
By Reed Wallach
Oregon State and Notre Dame will play in the Sun Bowl with a ton of backups set to get run with coaching changes, opt outs and plenty of more impactful people not attending.
However, we can still bet on player props in this one that will give us a look at veteran Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson and a handful of other new look Notre Dame Fighting Irish players like backup quarterback Steve Angeli, who is drawing his first start of his career.
Here's our look at the player prop market for the Oregon State side as well as a unique look at how to play a derivative total.
Best Prop Bets for Oregon State vs. Notre Dame
- 1st Quarter UNDER 9.5
- Ben Gulbranson UNDER 184.5
- DeShaun Fenwick OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards
1st Quarter UNDER 9.5
With two backup quarterbacks taking over under center, as well as two new play callers given each left for other jobs, I expect we see a very conservative game script early in this one.
Both teams play slow to begin with, Oregon State is 106th in plays per minute and Notre Dame is 112th. While each team will be down its starting running backs, the clubs will be without its starting quarterback as well. I don't expect fireworks early and likely a battle of field position early.
Each team will keep the ball out of harms way and try to position themselves for the long game. As the game goes on, turnovers and chunk plays will become more and more likely, but early on I think we see this one played close to the vest and the clock burning quickly.
Ben Gulbranson UNDER 184.5
Gulbranson appeared in 10 games last season for the Beavers, but served as the third string signal caller this season. However, we do have some numbers on him to make informed decisions.
Gulbranson has not passed more than 30 times in his career and passed for more than 200 yards just twice. While the team is a considerable underdog, that doesn't imply that the team will take to the air and try to play catch-up quickly.
A limited passer, Gulbranson will be asked to keep the team on schedule, but also utilize the team's zone run scheme to unlock the likes of Deshaun Fenwick (more on him below).
I don't expect many plays in this one, and I'll stick with what we've come to expect from Gulbranson, a limited passer.
DeShaun Fenwick OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards
Damien Martinez is not playing in the bowl game, leaving the backfield to the senior running back.
While Fenwick's usage dwindled as the season wore on and Martinez became the clear top back, this should be a big outing for him in what's likely his final game with the program.
He averaged nearly six yards per carry this season, including an 100-yard game against Washington State.
Notre Dame is down several players on defense who have hit the transfer portal or who opted out. While the Oregon State team is devoid of much of its key contributors, Fenwick will see plenty of usage to flirt with a big total in a game that will be incredibly run-heavy.
