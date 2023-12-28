Best College Football Player Props for Missouri vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl
By Reed Wallach
One of the most highly anticipated bowl games of the 2023 postseason is the Cotton Bowl between up-start Missouri and powerhouse Ohio State.
While the Buckeyes are typically contending for the College Football Playoff, the team will face a unique test in Missouri, who enjoyed its best season in more than a decade with an explosive offense that will put the test to Ohio State's elite offense. While there are some key opt-outs, each team will have its stud running backs in Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson and Missouri's Cody Schrader, and I'm eyeing both in the player prop market.
Best College Football Player Props for Cotton Bowl
- TreVeyon Henderson OVER 122.5 Rushing Yards
- Cody Schrader UNDER 112.5 Rushing Yards
- Emeka Egbuka OVER 6.5 Receptions
TreVeyon Henderson OVER 122.5 Rushing Yards
Henderson has opted to play in the Cotton Bowl, and while this appears like a monster number to go over, he showed little issue doing that when he was on the field for the Buckeyes this season.
Injuries derailed what would've been a 1,000-yard rushing season from Henderson, who averaged more than six yards per carry on 137 rushes, going over the century mark in four of nine rushes this season.
The Missouri rush defense was great all season, the top third of the country in yards per carry allowed and EPA/Rush, but have been vulnerable to giving up chunk plays, 95th in explosive rush defense. The team will face a stiff test against Ohio State's offensive line which was 40th in line yards and has Henderson fully healthy.
On a fast track at AT&T Stadium, I think there will be big plays all season, I'll opt for Henderson popping off in the running game and hitting a few explosives.
Cody Schrader UNDER 112.5 Rushing Yards
Schrader was lights out all season long for arguably the most surprising elite offense in the country this season. Schrader was a workhorse, rushing the ball 247 for 1,489 yards, going over 100 yards in six of the last seven games of the year.
However, I'm going to go under in this matchup. The Buckeyes should have much of the defense on hand for the Cotton Bowl with the likes of Jack Sawyer and Tyleik Williams both stating they would play in the bowl game as well as possible JT Tuimoloau.
Given that I expect some points on the board for the Buckeyes, as I stated above, I think we see Missouri opt for a pass-happy approach with Brady Cook and Luther Burden, among others.
Schrader is more than capable of having a big game, but I'm not sure that Missouri's play calling will give him enough volume to go over this lofty mark against an Ohio State defense that is top 10 in EPA/Rush on the year.
Emeka Egbuka OVER 6.5 Receptions
The expectation is that Ohio State won't have its superstar wide receiver Marin Harrison Jr. as he declares for the NFL Draft. However, the team will have a more than capable weapon in Egbuka catching pass from backup Devin Brown.
Brown was competing with Kyle McCord for the starting job all season and is far more capable of pushing the ball down the field, which should play into Egbuka's usage.
Missouri's secondary is outside the top 90 in EPA/Pass this season and with the state of the Ohio State passing corps that also may not have tight end Cade Stover, I'll count on Egbuka to fill the stat sheet with double digit targets and more than six catches. double-digit
