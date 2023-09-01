Best College Football Players Props for Friday Week 1: Fade Tyler Van Dyke
Questions around the Miami quarterback's health, as well as the situation, call for an under bet on Tyler Van Dyke's player prop.
By Reed Wallach
The opening weekend of the college football season continues with a Friday night slate headlined by our first look at Miami, but are we going to see the Hurricanes at full-go against Miami (Ohio)?
Miami will hope that Tyler Van Dyke can improve in a new system, but questions around his health have continued into this week . With Texas A&M on deck for the Hurricanes, is there betting value on his passing yards prop?
Following a stellar showing against Vanderbilt in Week 0, the Rainbow Warriors look to score a win against Stanford with Troy Taylor coaching his first game with the team. Keep an eye on wide receiver Pofele Ashlock to continue to shine against a likely poor Stanford defense.
Here are two props I'm eyeing for Friday night.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Friday
- Tyler Van Dyke UNDER 278.5 Passing Yards
- Pofele Ashlock OVER 57.5 Receiving Yards
Tyler Van Dyke UNDER 278.5 Passing Yards
Van Dyke is reportedly nursing a hand injury heading into the Week 1 matchup. While that has been talked down since the initial report on Sunday, we can gather that Miami may be looking more to get out of Hard Rock Stadium with a win rather than pushing this non conference matchup to the limit.
When healthy, Van Dyke is more than capable of slinging the ball all over the field and clearing this total. In games that he passed the ball more than 20 times, he went over this total in eight of 13 across two seasons. However, given that the team has a big matchup at home against Texas A&M next weekend and the Hurricanes should be able to build a substantial lead early, I can see extended mop up duty for the second stringers and TVD staying under this total.
Pofele Ashlock OVER 57.5 Receiving Yards
Ashlock had seven catches for 127 yards, including this 50 yard dime from Brayden Schager, so I'm taking full advantage of this still reduced price.
Hawaii's offense deserves a jump in offensive projection after putting up fantastic numbers against a (low-level) SEC defense in Vanderbilt. An offeseason has done wonders for Timmy Chang's run-n'-shoot offense and I expect the team to find answers against a rebuilding Stanford team.
The Cardinals are breaking a new coaching staff and is looking to build from the ground up on both sides of the ball. The team is 122nd in returning production on the defensive side of the ball, per ESPN.com, after rating 121st in EPA/Play as a unit. Hawaii's offense should look potent again and Ashhlock might be in line for another big outing.
